Stock Transportation Donates Bus for Salvation Army St. Catharines Summer Camp

Participants of the Salvation Army Summer Camp

Provides Transportation for 40 Students to Attend Camp

Your willingness to donate a school bus and driver has helped make it possible for 40 children from our community to enjoy a life-changing week of camp.” — Rose Amer, Director, Salvation Army St. Catharines

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a company dedicated to giving back to its communities, Stock Transportation’s Toronto West team had the very special opportunity to provide in-kind transportation for The Salvation Army St. Catharines’ summer camp. The summer camp provides local children with the opportunity to experience a week full of recreation, friendship, and personal growth.For the summer camp, Stock Transportation donated a bus and driver to transport a total of 40 children to and from Jackson’s Point Camp and Newport Adventure Camp where they participated in various activities such as team-building exercises, music, crafts, and recreational activities designed to encourage growth, friendship, and confidence. The Salvation Army St. Catharines Ministry covers the cost of the summer camp program for local children every year – giving the opportunity to children who may not otherwise have been able to attend. Thanks to the efforts of our team and the Salvation Army, this group of wonderful youth were able to enjoy an incredible summer experience to remember.To thank our team, Rose Amer, Director at The Salvation Army St. Catharines Community & Family Services, shared a letter, in which she wrote the following:“On behalf of The Salvation Army St. Catharines Community & Family Services, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the entire team at Stock Transportation for their extraordinary generosity in providing complimentary transportation for our children attending summer camp at Jackson's Point. Your willingness to donate a school bus and driver has helped make it possible for 40 children from our community to enjoy a life-changing week of camp. Many of these children come from families facing financial hardship and would not otherwise have the opportunity to participate in this experience.We are especially grateful for the professionalism, care, and attention demonstrated throughout the planning process. Your partnership reflects a genuine commitment to supporting children and strengthening communities, and we are deeply thankful for your investment in the lives of the young people we serve. It is encouraging to know that organizations like Stock Transportation share our desire to make a positive difference in the lives of children and families.”Stock Transportation prides itself as being more than just a student transportation provider. Its teams are also community partners who are dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve through opportunities like this. Every year, they aim to donate in-kind transportation services, host clothing drives, and provide buses for community donation efforts, like the Toronto Blue Jays' Annual Stuff the Bus campaign which Stock Transportation will proudly support once again next month in August.“It was truly an honor to be able to support the Salvation Army and help make it possible for children to attend an overnight camp experience. We know how meaningful these opportunities can be, and we're proud to play a small part in creating lasting memories for kids who may not otherwise have the chance,” said Renee Gough, General Manager, Stock Transportation. “Planning the donation involved coordinating schedules, ensuring a safe and reliable bus was available, and working closely with the Salvation Army to meet their transportation needs. It was a team effort and seeing it all come together made it incredibly rewarding. At the end of the day, it's about the kids. Knowing that something as simple as providing transportation can help create lifelong memories for them is incredibly rewarding. We're thankful to be in a position to give back to our community in a meaningful way.”As a premier transportation provider, Stock Transportation provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

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