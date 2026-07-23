Rep. Tisdel Applauds School Budget Investments that Expand Opportunity from Pre-K Through College

State Rep. Mark Tisdel today highlighted bipartisan investments in the new state education budget that strengthen early literacy, expand access to prekindergarten programs, and create more opportunities for students to earn college credit while still in high school.

The 2026-27 budget, signed by the governor this week, increases the per-pupil foundation allowance by $250 to $10,300 while making targeted investments that help students succeed from early childhood through graduation.

“Students learn best when we invest in them every step of the way,” Tisdel said. “This budget strengthens the foundation by helping children become strong readers, expanding access to high-quality pre-K and giving more students the opportunity to earn college credit before they graduate. Those are smart investments that will pay dividends for families and for Michigan.”

The budget includes a $73 million, or 10%, increase for universal prekindergarten, expanding access to high-quality early learning opportunities for Michigan families.

It also makes one of the state’s largest investments in early literacy, including $75 million to train teachers in phonics-based reading instruction, $52.5 million for literacy coaches, $50 million for evidence-based literacy curriculum and $50 million for tutoring programs to help students who need additional support. The budget also requires phonics training for teachers and expands training in dyslexia intervention.

“Reading is the gateway to every other subject,” Tisdel said. “When we equip teachers with evidence-based tools and give students the support they need to become confident readers, we’re setting them up for success throughout their education and beyond.”

The budget also invests $40 million to expand dual enrollment programs, including expanded access for nonpublic school students, allowing more Michigan students to earn college credits while completing high school coursework.

Additional investments include expansions for career and technical education programs, teacher retention bonuses, teacher recruitment initiatives, school transportation and school safety and student mental health services.

“This budget reflects a commitment to preparing students not only for academic success, but for successful careers and productive lives,” Tisdel said. “I’m proud we came together to advance practical policies that support students, families and educators across Michigan.”