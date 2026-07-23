Elite Digital Named One of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Advertising & Marketing in Canada

Elite Digital agency team celebrating being named one of the 2026 Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing in Canada

Toronto digital marketing agency listed among only 20 in the country, with 100% of employees saying Elite Digital is a great place to work

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Toronto, has been named one of the 2026 Best Workplaces™ in Advertising & Marketing by Great Place to WorkCanada. The agency is one of only 20 in the country on the list, published June 23, 2026.The Best Workplaces™ lists are based on direct, confidential feedback from employees, gathered through Great Place to Work's Trust Index™ survey, which measures trust, pride, credibility, respect, fairness and camaraderie in the workplace. To be eligible, organizations must first earn Great Place to Work Certification™ and achieve exceptionally high employee scores. There is no application essay and no judging panel; the ranking is decided by what employees say. In Elite Digital's survey, 100% of employees said the agency is a great place to work."There are a lot of awards in our industry, and this is the one that means the most to me, because we could not buy it, campaign for it or design our way into it," said Robert Burko, CEO of Elite Digital. "The only people who could give us this ranking are the people who work here, and they gave us a perfect score. Great marketing comes from people who love where they work, and our clients feel that in every campaign we build."The ranking caps a milestone year for the agency's workplace culture. In February 2026, Elite Digital earned its Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2026-2027, the certification that made this national ranking possible. The agency credits a culture that pairs digital marketing craft with genuine friendship and a true sense of family, expressed through traditions like its annual House Cup team competition, regular in-office event days and a calendar of team celebrations that has become part of how the agency works, not a break from it."Culture at Elite is built on purpose, not by accident," said Tara Katsavos, HR Director at Elite Digital. "We invest in the rituals that make people feel connected, from the House Cup events to the ice cream truck that shows up every summer, because connected teams do braver, better work. A perfect employee score tells us that investment is landing where it matters."As part of the Great Place to Work community, Elite Digital has also contributed to the national conversation on workplace culture. In May 2026, CEO Robert Burko joined fellow industry leaders on the Great Place to Work Canada panel "How Purpose Driven Workplaces Attract Talent," discussing how purpose and culture have become decisive factors in attracting top marketing talent.More information about the recognition is available on the Elite Digital blog at https://elitedigitalagency.com/blog/2026-best-workplaces-advertising-marketing-canada/ and on the full winners list at https://www.greatplacetowork.ca/en/bestworkplaces/best-workplaces-in-advertising-marketing-in-canada/2026 About Elite DigitalElite Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Toronto. With over two decades of experience, the agency delivers integrated marketing solutions including strategy, UX design, web development, content, accessibility, email, paid media, and analytics. Elite partners with public and private sector organizations to create scalable digital ecosystems that drive measurable outcomes. elitedigitalagency.comAbout Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Workprovides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Workproduces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 700,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

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