Christie's International Real Estate Southern California Launches Global New Development Division

Don Heller, Amir Ensani, Nicole Contreras, Tomer Fridman, and Aaron Kirman

Led by Executive Directors Tomer Fridman, Don Heller, Amir Ensani, Aaron Kirman and Director Nicole Contreas with More Than $30B in New Development Inventory

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christie's International Real Estate Southern California today announces the formation of its New Development Division, a dedicated global-facing platform led by the industry's most accomplished luxury real estate brokers: Tomer Fridman, Don Heller, Amir Ensani, and Aaron Kirman as Executive Directors, and Nicole Contreas as Director, with a collective sales volume exceeding $33 billion among them.The New Development Division at Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is formed with an exceptional portfolio of branded residences, luxury condominiums, and international projects, positioning the firm as the preeminent force in luxury new development worldwide, totaling more than $30 billion in inventory.A Sales & Marketing Platform Built for the New Era of Luxury BuyersToday's most discerning buyers are increasingly investing in lifestyle and amenities, and the New Development Division was designed to meet that demand, to consult with developers, and to now curate a portfolio of new homes that satisfy what today’s buyers are looking for with their home purchases.Global New Construction Projects Align with Christie’s New Development DivisionIn a milestone appointment, the firm’s New Development Division has secured exclusive California marketing rights to Burj Azizi in Dubai, the second tallest building in the world, rising 725 meters (2,378 feet) into the Dubai skyline. This exclusive partnership places the firm at the forefront of the global luxury residences market, offering California-based and international buyers unprecedented access to one of the most iconic developments ever built.The division launches with a curated portfolio that spans the most sought-after markets in California and beyond, including Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, The Harland, Privé Malibu, The Fairbank, and exclusive California marketing rights including JEM Private Residences Miami, Viceroy Residences Fort Lauderdale, The Willow, The Henry, and 255 East 77th Street in New York City by Naftali Group, as well as others.A Leadership Team Built on Excellence and a Proven Track-RecordEach of the division's four executive directors has independently built a career defined by record-setting transactions, landmark projects, and a client base that spans the globe. They are joined by Director Nicole Contreras, whose background with the country's leading new development marketing groups anchors the division's day-to-day project execution. Together, they represent a convergence of expertise that is rare in any market, and unmatched in Southern California.Tomer FridmanCo-Founder of TFG International at Christie's SoCal and ranked among the top real estate professionals in Los Angeles, Tomer Fridman has achieved over $8 billion in career sales and is widely regarded as one of the world's foremost authorities on luxury new development and LA lifestyle. Known for advising global clients on properties where provenance and design are paramount, Fridman has been instrumental in some of Southern California's most celebrated sell-outs, including Beverly West and Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills. He brings unmatched global connectivity with frequent transactions across the U.S. in Texas, Miami and globally in Israel and beyond, and a reputation for handling the region's most iconic residential projects and discrete clientele.Don HellerWith more than $3.5 billion in career sales and over 120 new development projects brought to market across Los Angeles, Don Heller is one of the market's most experienced and versatile new development experts. In 2025 alone, his team represented more than 70% of all new development condominium sales on the Westside of Los Angeles (*priced between $1.2 million and $5.5 million). Before entering real estate, Heller spent two decades as an international CEO in healthcare and technology, which informs his rigorous, results-driven approach to every transaction. He has personally developed and built more than a dozen luxury homes and multi-family properties, bringing a rare beginning-to-end perspective that spans land acquisition, design consultation, entitlements, and sell-out strategy.Amir EnsaniA rising authority in luxury new development, Amir Ensani brings a rare dual perspective shaped by his background in commercial real estate. Ensani played a pivotal role in the $2.5 billion Century Plaza development and SHVO Development's Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, contributing to an estimated $500 million sell-out, and actively manages multiple units at Sierra Towers, where he lives and serves as the building's youngest board member.Aaron KirmanAaron Kirman is the Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California and one of the most influential figures in global luxury real estate. With over $24 billion in career sales and $1.4 billion closed in 2025 alone, Kirman has represented some of the most significant transactions in the world, including the $126 million sale of The One in Bel Air. He founded the brokerage in 2022, growing it to 300 agents and $4.2 billion in sales volume in just three years, and has been named the number one broker in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and to The Real Deal's Top 100 Most Powerful People in Real Estate for 2026.Nicole ContrerasNicole Contreras brings more than 20 years of experience in luxury residential and new development sales, with a career built alongside some of the industry's most established developers and marketing groups, including Corcoran Sunshine, Elad Properties, Related, and Thomas James Capital. That foundation gives her a working command of the full development cycle, from design and construction detail to pricing strategy and sell-out execution. Contreras is licensed in both California and New York, supporting bicoastal clients and relocating buyers moving between the two markets.The formation of the New Development Division marks the next chapter in the firm's strategic expansion that cements its position as the definitive destination and partner for luxury real estate in Southern California.About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern CaliforniaFounded in 2022 by Aaron Kirman, Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California is one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate brokerages, representing more than 300 agents achieving $4.2 billion in sales volume in 2025 alone. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, the firm combines the global prestige and heritage of the Christie’s International Real Estate brand with a modern, entrepreneurial approach to luxury brokerage. For more information, visit www.christiesresocal.com

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