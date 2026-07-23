Lane Closures and Detours on Deltona Boulevard Beginning July 22, 2026

(Brooksville, FL) – The Hernando County Utilities Department will perform scheduled gravity sewer main improvements along Deltona Boulevard beginning Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, 2026. Additional improvements will take place on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The work will take place from 8:00pm to 7:00am daily. This work will require travel lane closures and detours on Deltona Boulevard from Freeport Drive to the North up to the entrances of the RaceTrac and Circle K on Deltona Boulevard (see map(s)). The same overnight lane closures and detours will occur on July 27, 2026. Drivers are encouraged to use caution and follow posted detour signage while traveling through the area.

For questions or more information, please contact Hernando County’s Utilities Department at (352) 754-4037.

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