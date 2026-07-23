Dr. Sunayana “Dr. Sun” Pandé, PhD: Expanding Global Transformational Healing and Consciousness Innovation

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary polymath, Ms. Doctorate New Mexico titleholder, and metaphysical parapsychologist advances integrative frameworks through Life in the Bliss Laneecosystem and philanthropic leadershipDr. Sunayana “Dr. Sun” Pandé, PhD, a distinguished polymath, metaphysical parapsychologist, trauma alchemist, and visionary thought leader, continues to redefine the intersection of psychology, neuroscience, spirituality, and metaphysical inquiry through her expanding educational, healing, and humanitarian platforms.Dr. Sun is the newly crowned Ms. Doctorate New Mexico and will represent the state in the Ms. Doctorate America competition in September, bringing her message of empowerment, transformation, and inclusive leadership to a national stage. Her continued advocacy for personal evolution, intellectual exploration, and community impact reflects her lifelong commitment to creating pathways for healing and belonging.Hailing from the foot of the Himalayas and identifying as a Brahmin Hindu and nonbinary parent, Dr. Sun’s life and professional journey are deeply informed by lived experiences of resilience, including surviving cancer, coma, gun violence, and the events of 9/11. These formative experiences have shaped a lifelong dedication to radical healing, empowerment, and expanded consciousness.Dr. Sun’s academic and professional trajectory began with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from New York University in the late 1980s, followed by a rapid ascent in the financial sector where she became a Vice President on Wall Street in her twenties. Despite achieving significant professional success, she has described a profound sense of misalignment between external accomplishment and internal fulfillment. Following the transformative impact of 9/11, she relocated to South Florida, returned to graduate study, and ultimately earned a PhD in metaphysical parapsychology—a discipline she describes as integrating psychology, neuroscience, and metaphysical exploration into a unified model of human experience.Central to Dr. Sun’s work is the belief that consciousness can be expanded through structured spiritual practice and disciplined meditation. She teaches that altered states of awareness can provide access to multidimensional insights that inform creativity, emotional integration, and trauma resolution. These practices remain foundational to her daily life and are embedded throughout her writing, courses, and digital tools.A major milestone in her professional contributions is the founding of Life in the Bliss Lane, an award-winning platform and learning ecosystem that includes more than 120 published books, immersive educational programs, and proprietary digital tools designed to support consciousness expansion and trauma integration. Through this platform, Dr. Sun has introduced innovative frameworks such as Kappal Otti™ and the tripartite system featured in Sail Beyond Trauma, emphasizing the integration of mind, body, and soul as a holistic approach to healing. Her platform can be accessed for free at: https://lifeintheblisslane.passion.io In a significant expansion of her humanitarian mission, Dr. Sun has donated the intellectual property (IP) of Life in the Bliss Laneto help fund and support her nonprofit initiative, Bliss Institute & Transdimensional Consciousness Hermitage (B.I.T.C.H.). The organization is dedicated to empowering and cultivating belonging within marginalized indigenous populations of and connected to Ancient India and the practices of Sanatana Dharma, commonly known as Hinduism. Through scholarships, education, spiritual exploration, and community-centered initiatives, B.I.T.C.H. seeks to preserve wisdom traditions while fostering inclusion, dignity, and collective healing. More information is available at: https://www.lifeintheblisslane.com/temple Dr. Sun’s work has earned recognition for its originality and impact, including honors such as the Cognitive Innovation Award and the New Mexico Excellence Award for Trauma Innovation. Her contributions continue to be explored within interdisciplinary discussions that bridge trauma-informed approaches, spiritual practice, and emerging models of consciousness studies.Beyond her academic and creative output, Dr. Sun is an active public speaker, coach, and workshop facilitator who works with global communities, including LGBTQIA+, neurodivergent, and spiritually curious individuals. Her approach emphasizes accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment, encouraging individuals to reclaim personal agency and transform lived experiences into sources of resilience and growth.Dr. Sun has also been selected to compete in the upcoming season of “The Blox,” a gamified entrepreneur incubator and reality docuseries that airs on Amazon Prime. Season 25 will be filmed over the course of one week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in November, highlighting innovative entrepreneurs and their journeys of business growth, creativity, and impact.Throughout her teachings, Dr. Sun integrates ancient Vedic principles with contemporary scientific perspectives, advocating for a synthesis of traditional wisdom and modern research. She is a vocal supporter of environmental justice, disability rights, gender equity, and inclusive spirituality. Her work consistently challenges conventional boundaries while promoting frameworks that honor the full spectrum of human identity and experience.Dr. Sun’s philosophy is grounded in the belief that personal transformation is inseparable from collective evolution. By fostering spaces where unconventional ideas can be explored without constraint, she encourages individuals to transcend limiting systems and engage with expanded states of awareness. Through Life in the Bliss Laneand her philanthropic work with B.I.T.C.H., she continues developing tools and methodologies that support resilience, self-mastery, belonging, and sustained well-being.As her platform expands, Dr. Sunayana Pandé remains committed to advancing integrative approaches that unite science, spirituality, lived experience, and social responsibility. Her work continues to position her as a leading voice in the evolving dialogue around consciousness, trauma healing, entrepreneurship, and human potential in the 21st century.Learn More about Sunayana Shivangi Pande:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sun-pand%C3%A9 , or through Life in the Bliss Lane, https://lifeintheblisslane.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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