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ACC-DTA ANNOUNCEMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY: Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

ACC-DTA ANNOUNCEMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY: Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

Agency: Department of the Army Program: Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) and Capability Program Executive (CPE) Ground Platform: Abrams Main Battle Tank – Total Integrated Engine Revitalization (TIGER) of the Automotive Gas Turbine (AGT) 1500 Engine

Background and Phase II Objectives Following the successful completion of the TIGER Hackathon Industry Day and the initial review of the Technical Data Packages (TDP), the Government is initiating Phase II this AoI. Vendors have now physically inspected the AGT 1500 engine and some components, engaged with subject matter experts, and identified the specific critical and single-source components they are interested in manufacturing or supplying.

The objective of Phase II is to move from capability assessment to actionable execution. The Government requires detailed, time-bound production roadmaps, technical execution strategies, and clear commercial/qualification metrics from vendors for their down-selected components.

For further details regarding this opportunity, please visit: https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/22e8d3613d36466091de9b5cfbcb8558/view

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ACC-DTA ANNOUNCEMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR INDUSTRY: Area of Interest (AoI): Phase II: TIGER Readiness

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