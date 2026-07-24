New College of Florida Expands Techne Program With Appointment of Former Harvard Preceptor David Kane

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida continues to expand its academic offerings by appointing data scientist and former Harvard University Preceptor David Kane as professor in the College’s Techne program, further advancing its commitment to academic excellence and preparing students to lead in an increasingly data-driven world.Bringing an esteemed scholar to campus reflects New College’s continued investment in recruiting distinguished faculty whose academic credentials and professional experience provide students with both a rigorous liberal arts education and the practical skills needed for success in graduate school and today’s evolving workforce.“New College is committed to expanding academic excellence by recruiting exceptional faculty who bring both scholarly distinction and real-world expertise into the classroom,” said President Richard Corcoran. “David Kane’s background in quantitative finance, data science, and higher education will provide our students with the analytical skills, intellectual rigor, and practical experience that define an elite honors education. His commitment to New College represents another important step as we continue building one of the nation’s premier public honors colleges.”Kane brings decades of leadership across military service, finance, and higher education. He served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1991 before spending more than 20 years in quantitative finance, managing portfolios and developing statistical models for multibillion-dollar investment funds.Following his career in finance, Kane joined Harvard University, where he served as a Preceptor in Statistical Methods and Mathematics in the Department of Government, teaching data science and quantitative analysis to undergraduate students. He is the author of the Preceptor’s Primer for Bayesian Data Science and has developed widely used open-source software and programming tools that support statistical education and research.At New College, Kane will teach in the Techne program, an innovative initiative that expands the College’s distinctive liberal arts curriculum by integrating technological proficiency, computational thinking, quantitative reasoning, and applied analytics across disciplines. Inspired by the Greek concept of techne, the mastery of practical knowledge through disciplined practice, the program equips students with the technical capabilities increasingly sought by employers while reinforcing the critical thinking, communication, and ethical reasoning that distinguish a New College education.“New College students are intellectually curious and eager to tackle complex questions,” said Kane. “I’m excited to help them develop the quantitative tools and analytical framework that will prepare them for careers across business, government, technology, research, and countless other fields.”Kane’s appointment continues New College’s strategic expansion of academic opportunities for students through distinguished faculty recruitment, innovative academic programming, and nationally recognized graduate offerings.

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