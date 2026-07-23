Morgan State Professors Receive International Recognition for Advancing Scholarship and Global Engagement

Dr. Hakeem Tijani and Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma Honored for their Global Leadership, Academic Excellence, and Enduring Contributions to Education and International Collaboration

Morgan State University’s distinguished faculty continue to elevate the national and international stature of Maryland’s preeminent public urban research university. Two Morgan professors — Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani, Ph.D., and Zekeh Gbotokuma, Ph.D. — have earned distinguished international recognition for their exceptional contributions to scholarship, global leadership and intercultural engagement, further strengthening the University’s growing reputation and influence on the world stage.

The honors underscore Morgan’s growing global influence through faculty whose research, teaching, and service extend far beyond the classroom, strengthening international partnerships, advancing cross-cultural understanding, and reinforcing the University’s commitment to academic excellence and global engagement.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) bestowed Dr. Tijani, a professor of History and executive director of the Office of Global Partnerships–Africa, with the 2026 National Diaspora Merit Award, recognizing his exceptional contributions to education and his exemplary role as a global ambassador for Nigeria. The award recognizes Nigerians around the world who have distinguished themselves through excellence in their professions while making meaningful contributions to the development and global advancement of the homeland. Through his scholarship and leadership of Morgan’s Office of Global Partnerships-Africa, Dr. Tijani has strengthened academic collaborations between Africa and the United States while advancing international education and cultural exchange.

“I am deeply honored to receive the 2026 Nigeria National Diaspora Merit Award,” said Dr. Tijani. “This recognition reflects not only my personal journey, but also the collective efforts of colleagues and students at Morgan State University who are committed to advancing education, global engagement, and service to our communities in Nigeria and around the world. Indeed, it is a validation of President Wilson's Africa Footprint outlined in Goal 6 of the Strategic Plan.”

Dr. Gbotokuma, a professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies, received the Lifetime Contribution to Philosophy and International Understanding Award during the World Leaders Summit at the University of Oxford, where he was selected from among nominees submitted by 240 delegates representing more than 30 countries. The highly competitive honor recognizes individuals whose work has made a lasting impact on philosophy, education, and international understanding.

Presented during the summit, which convenes global leaders, scholars, innovators and changemakers to address the world’s most pressing challenges, the award marks Dr. Gbotokuma's fifth international accolade and adds to his distinguished legacy as a leading voice in the African Intellectual Revolution. His scholarship continues to shape conversations on philosophy, education and intercultural dialogue while advancing Morgan’s mission of global engagement.

“This recognition is not mine alone; it reflects the shared commitment of my students and colleagues at Morgan State to advancing knowledge and fostering intercultural understanding around the world,” said Dr. Gbotokuma. “Together, we demonstrate the transformative power of education to bridge cultures, inspire critical thinking and prepare future generations to lead in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Together, Dr. Tijani and Dr. Gbotokuma exemplify Morgan’s commitment to cultivating faculty whose scholarship addresses global challenges, strengthens international partnerships, and advances the University’s mission globally.