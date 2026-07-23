XERF Treatment Now at Celine Med Spa in Seal Beach

XERF device treatment in progress — a client receives a targeted radiofrequency/light therapy session on the neck at a medspa, guided by real-time skin analysis on the XERF system display.

Celine Med Spa brings XERF, the FDA-cleared dual-frequency radiofrequency treatment behind 2026's biggest "no-downtime facelift" buzz, to Seal Beach

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celine Med Spa, the Orange County luxury medical spa with locations in Seal Beach and Newport Beach, has added XERF to its Seal Beach menu, giving Southern California patients local access to one of the most talked-about non-invasive lifting treatments in the country.

The radiofrequency skin-tightening treatment became one of the biggest beauty trends of early 2026 after beauty editors at Allure, NewBeauty, and TODAY rushed to try it, and, as reported by NewBeauty, Kim Kardashian called it her "new fave tightening laser" (though XERF is a radiofrequency device, not a laser).

XERF is a dual-frequency monopolar radiofrequency (RF) system that earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance in August 2025. (XERF is FDA-cleared for electrocoagulation and hemostasis; its skin-tightening effects occur via soft-tissue coagulation.)

What sets it apart from the RF treatments patients already know: instead of a single frequency working on one layer of skin, XERF fires two frequencies at once — 6.78 MHz and 2 MHz — reaching multiple tissue depths in a single pulse, from the surface dermis down toward the SMAS, the same deep connective-tissue layer surgeons tighten during a facelift.

That depth is the reason for the buzz. In under two years, XERF has surpassed 2,000 installed units worldwide and, according to its manufacturer Cynosure Lutronic, has led U.S. Google search interest among monopolar RF devices (per Google Trends, U.S., Feb–May 2026). It has been featured across Allure, ELLE, Forbes, TODAY and The Wall Street Journal and named Best Radio-Frequency Skin-Tightening Treatment at the NewBeauty 2026 Beauty Awards.

Why Patients Are Booking It:

No needles, no numbing, no downtime. A built-in cooling system delivers cold gas with every pulse, so most patients rate discomfort a 1–3 out of 10 and walk out to resume their day. Beauty editors who tried competing RF-microneedling devices describe XERF as dramatically more comfortable.

Results you can see the same day. Collagen fibers contract immediately for a visible day-one tightening effect, then continue remodeling over the following three months as the body builds new collagen and elastin. Results commonly last 9–12 months.

A structural lift, not a filler. Because XERF firms the skin's underlying scaffolding rather than adding volume, dermatologists position it for patients who want a natural, "snatched" jawline and neck without looking overfilled — and for those not ready for surgery.

"Our patients have been reading about XERF in national beauty press and asking where they can get it close to home," said Jonathan, General Manager of Celine Med Spa.

"By offering this treatment at our Seal Beach location, we're bringing the same cutting edge technology that's generating buzz among celebrities and beauty editors directly to Orange County. Our clients can enjoy a personalized consultation and treatment close to home, without having to travel to Los Angeles or Seoul. "

XERF at Celine Med Spa is delivered by the spa's experienced aesthetic providers following a complimentary skin assessment, with depth and intensity customized to each patient's laxity, skin type, and goals. The treatment is versatile enough to address nearly any area of the body, from the face and neck — including the forehead, under-eye areas, cheeks, jawline, jowls, and under-chin — to the arms, abdomen, legs, and other areas of laxity or concern.

Celine Med Spa is marking XERF's local debut with a launch sale on July 24, the same day the treatment goes live at its Seal Beach location. Patients who purchase a XERF treatment during the launch will also receive a complimentary Xeomin treatment, and the spa reports it has already logged a record number of advance reservations ahead of launch day. Patients interested in exclusive launch-day pricing can inquire directly at jonathan@celinemedspas.com.

Southern California residents can book a free XERF consultation at Celine Med Spa or call (562) 373-0406.

About Celine Med Spa Celine Med Spa is a luxury medical spa with locations in Seal Beach and Newport Beach (Balboa Island), California, specializing in injectables, laser and radiofrequency treatments, facials and advanced skin rejuvenation. Its team of experienced aesthetic providers and injection specialists focuses on natural-looking, personalized results using the newest technology available in aesthetics. Learn more at https://celinemedspas.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.