Today’s Integrative Health Named a Top 5 Medical Center in the 2026 BusinessRate Awards Dr. L.J. Leo, DO, DC

Rockville functional medicine clinic led by Dr. L.J. Leo earns national recognition based on verified Google Reviews

To be recognized among the top medical centers based on what our patients themselves have said is deeply humbling, and it reinforces why we do this work every day.” — Dr. L.J. Leo, DO, DC

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today's Integrative Health , a functional and integrative medicine center serving the greater Washington, D.C. metro area, has been recognized as a Top 5 Medical Center in the 2026 BusinessRate Awards. The distinction, powered by verified Google Reviews, places the Rockville-based practice among the highest-rated medical centers in its category.Led by Dr. L.J. Leo , DO, DC, the practice combines the best of conventional and integrative medicine to identify the root causes of illness and build personalized care plans for each patient. The BusinessRate recognition reflects the experiences of the patients who have shared their stories through public reviews, making it a direct measure of the trust the community places in the practice.“This award means the most because it comes directly from our patients,” said Dr. Leo. “Our entire approach is built around treating the whole person, not just a set of symptoms. To be recognized among the top medical centers based on what our patients themselves have said is deeply humbling, and it reinforces why we do this work every day.”Founded on the principle of whole-person care, Today's Integrative Health brings together functional medicine, internal medicine, and a range of complementary therapies under one roof. Dr. Leo, a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine who completed his internal medicine residency through the U.S. Army and served multiple overseas tours before retirement, works alongside Dr. Julie Rosenberg, DC, to deliver care that is personalized, evidence-informed, and grounded in long-term partnership with each patient.The practice offers a comprehensive set of services including bio-identical hormone replacement, IV therapy, medically supervised weight management, ozone therapy, chiropractic care, and integrative cancer support, as well as telemedicine options for patients who prefer to connect remotely.The BusinessRate Awards evaluate businesses within their categories using verified customer review data, and the Top 5 designation is reserved for organizations that consistently earn strong feedback from the people they serve. For a medical practice, that recognition speaks directly to patient satisfaction, quality of care, and the strength of the doctor-patient relationship.Today's Integrative Health continues to welcome new patients at its Rockville office and through telemedicine. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit todaysintegrativehealth.com or call 1-301-770-6650.About Today's Integrative HealthToday's Integrative Health is a functional and integrative medicine center located in Rockville, Maryland. Founded on a philosophy of whole-person care, the practice looks beyond symptoms to uncover the root causes of illness, combining functional and conventional medicine with proven complementary therapies. Providers Dr. L.J. Leo, DO, DC and Dr. Julie Rosenberg, DC deliver personalized, evidence-informed care designed to restore balance, energy, and long-term health for patients at every stage of life.Media ContactToday's Integrative Health6321 Executive Blvd., Rockville, Maryland 20852Phone: 1-301-770-6650Email: info@todaysintegrativehealth.comWebsite: todaysintegrativehealth.com

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