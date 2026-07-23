BossWorks Launches Free 'Funding Finder' Tool to Help Entrepreneurs Instantly Identify Capital Programs

Funding Finder evaluates a business profile against an extensive database of active programs.

New interactive platform aggregates thousands of programs, giving small businesses instant access to a centralized database of tailored grants, loans, and more.

Capital is out there, but finding the right information shouldn't feel like a full-time job. With Funding Finder, we are drastically shortening the time it takes to discover these opportunities.” — Krishna Varma, CEO of BossWorks

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BossWorks, a leading platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs, today announced the official launch of Funding Finder . This free interactive tool is designed to give small business owners immediate access to a centralized database spanning over $100 million in public and private capital allocations. By consolidating scattered data into a single platform, the tool transforms a research process that historically took business owners hours to weeks into a matter of seconds.Historically, discovering viable capital programs meant spending dozens of hours navigating fragmented government websites, local utility pages, and private foundations. The BossWorks Funding Finder eliminates this grueling research phase. As an informational discovery tool rather than a financial lender or broker, the platform serves as an independent information clearinghouse that instantly matches entrepreneurs with the exact federal, state, and private programs built for their specific operational profile.Centralizing Public and Private Capital OpportunitiesThe Funding Finder organizes capital opportunities into three straightforward, accessible categories:1. Government-Backed Loans: Guides small business owners to flagship programs like the SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, which provide government-guaranteed working capital and equipment financing up to $5 million.2. Federal Grants: Connects innovative startups and R&D-focused companies to federal grant programs (such as SBIR/STTR awards), offering non-dilutive seed funding that starts as low as $50,000 for early-stage concepts and extends upwards of $1 million+ for prototype development.3. Tax Credits & Incentives: Identifies federal and state tax relief opportunities—such as the Small Business R&D Tax Credit—allowing eligible companies to offset tens of thousands of dollars in annual payroll taxes.How It Works: Hyper-Personalized Information MappingInstead of forcing users to scroll through generic, outdated lists, the Funding Finder evaluates a business profile against an extensive database of active programs.The tool maps out information based on:- Business Demographics: Business type (e.g., cafe, retail, tech) and location down to the city level.- Operational Stage & Size: Business stage (e.g., "Launching now"), entity type (LLC, C-Corp, etc.), team size, and annual revenue.- Specialized Ownership Programs: Selectable tags to instantly surface hidden information on set-aside programs for Woman-owned, Veteran-owned, Minority-owned, Rural businesses, and companies conducting R&D or product development.A Transparent Eligibility Scoring EngineEvery discovered program is given a proprietary "fit score" out of 100, signaling to entrepreneurs exactly how well they align with a program’s structural requirements before they waste time applying. The platform categorizes these information profiles into three main buckets: Grants, Loans, and Tax Credits, complete with application deadlines, funding structures (such as rolling, first-come funding), and direct links to the official application portals."Capital is out there, but finding the right information shouldn't feel like a full-time job," said Krishna Varma, CEO of BossWorks. "With Funding Finder, we are drastically shortening the time it takes to discover these opportunities. We give founders a highly customized blueprint of the exact grants, loans, and tax credits they qualify for, backed by a clear strength-of-fit score, so they can spend less time researching and more time building."Expanding the BossWorks EcosystemFunding Finder joins a robust suite of free resources built by BossWorks to streamline the operational side of entrepreneurship. The tool integrates seamlessly into the broader BossWorks platform, sitting alongside popular utilities like the Budget Estimator and the Business License Finder to support small businesses at every milestone of their journey.Small business owners, startups, and solo entrepreneurs can access the centralized database and find their program matches today by visiting bossworks.ai/funding-finder.About BossWorksBossWorks is an all-in-one platform built to simplify business creation, management, and scaling. By providing intuitive software, clear resources, and free tools, BossWorks helps independent operators navigate the complexities of starting and running a business, allowing them to focus on what they do best.

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