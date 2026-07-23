Seesaw AI Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Solution for Education

With this next wave of AI innovation, we're building tools that keep teachers at the center of the classroom and empower them to have more time for magical moments in the classroom.” — Daniel Mrdjenovich, Director of Product at Seesaw

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw , a leader in elementary education, today announced that Seesaw AI has been named the 2026 CODiE Award Winner for Best AI Solution for Education.The CODiE Awards recognize excellence and innovation across technology and education. Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, winners are chosen through a rigorous evaluation by independent industry experts.Trusted by more than 25 million educators, students, families, and school leaders worldwide, Seesaw AI is an award-winning elementary learning platform with AI built directly into the teaching experience. By combining instructional tools, learning evidence, family communication, and leadership insights in one secure platform, Seesaw AI helps teachers reduce workload, personalize instruction, and gain deeper visibility into student learning.“For many years at Seesaw, we've kept teachers at the heart of everything we do. Our product grows together with their feedback, and we're so grateful for that partnership. And with this next wave of AI innovation, we're building tools that keep them at the center of the classroom and empower them to have more time for magical moments in the classroom.” — Daniel Mrdjenovich, Director of Product at SeesawWith AI embedded directly into the platform, Seesaw streamlines lesson planning, assessment, feedback, and family communication while maintaining a strong commitment to responsible AI. Student data is protected and never used to train AI models, and the platform includes AI literacy resources to help educators introduce age-appropriate conversations about AI.In classrooms, Seesaw AI has helped teachers save up to eight hours per week while providing richer, more actionable insights into student progress. The platform has been validated in diverse elementary learning environments, including multilingual and inclusive classrooms, and refined through extensive real-world classroom testing.By combining trusted instructional tools, responsible AI innovation, and evidence of impact, Seesaw AI delivers joyful, accessible, and high-quality teaching and learning, making it the smart, seamless education platform for elementary schools today and into the future.Learn more about Seesaw AI: https://seesaw.com/features/ai-enhanced-instruction/ A complete list of the 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners About SeesawSeesaw is the leading learning platform built specifically for elementary education. Trusted by more than 25 million students, teachers, and families worldwide, Seesaw combines instructional tools, standards-aligned lessons, AI-powered teaching support, student portfolios, and family communication in one easy-to-use platform. By making learning visible through creative, multimodal experiences, Seesaw helps every student participate, every teacher personalize instruction, and every family stay connected to what matters most: student learning.

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