AV8 Realty Launches Partner Agent Network & Surpasses 400 Aviation Property Listings Nationwide, At EAA AirVenture

AV8 Realty's EAA Airventure Booth 2026 HangarMAX Hangar Planner Tool Av8 Realty logo

New program routes qualified aviation buyers and sellers to local agents with premium marketing and tech tools.

Aviation real estate has always been treated as a niche within a niche, and that has cost pilots, owners, and the agents who serve them time and money,” — Melanie Riddick - Broker / Owner

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV8 Realty, the aviation real estate platform connecting pilots, aircraft owners, and aviation businesses with the properties they need, today announced the launch of the AV8 Realty Partner Agent Network , a new program that recruits licensed real estate agents into a nationwide network of aviation property specialists and routes qualified aviation buyers and sellers directly to them in their local markets. The announcement comes from the show floor of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, where AV8 Realty is recruiting its founding cohort of agents and marking a major milestone: more than 400 active listings now live on its site, spanning both residential and commercial aviation real estate in markets across the United States.The announcements arrive during the aviation community’s largest annual gathering, where AV8 Realty is meeting face to face with pilots, owners, developers, and agents who are reshaping how aviation property is bought, sold, and managed.More Than 400 Listings, Coast To CoastAV8 Realty’s catalog has crossed 400 active listings, a mix of residential and commercial aviation properties that includes hangars, hangar homes, airpark residences, and commercial aviation facilities. The listings now cover markets nationwide, giving buyers a single, searchable place to find aviation real estate that traditional listing services rarely categorize well.For pilots and aircraft owners, that means being able to search by the details that actually matter, from runway length and hangar door dimensions to airpark access and taxiway frontage. For sellers and developers, it means reaching an audience that understands and is specifically looking for what they have. See all active listings The Partner Agent NetworkAt the center of today’s announcement is the AV8 Realty Partner Agent Network, a new program built on a simple premise: agents bring the local expertise, and AV8 Realty brings the demand. AV8 Realty sources aviation buyers and sellers nationwide and routes qualified leads directly to partner agents in their markets, while handling premium, pilot-focused marketing for their listings.Member agents gain qualified aviation buyer and seller leads routed to them, full marketing support for their listings, and the technology and tools to run a growing aviation practice, all under the AV8 Realty brand. Membership is designed to scale with an agent’s business, and an agent’s existing book of clients stays entirely their own.The program is open to licensed real estate agents with a connection to aviation, through a straightforward application and interview process. To mark the launch, AV8 Realty is recruiting a founding cohort of agents at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, with founding members receiving exclusive benefits in their local markets. Interested agents can learn more and apply at av8realty.com/join.“Aviation real estate has always been treated as a niche within a niche, and that has cost pilots, owners, and the agents who serve them time and money,” said Melanie Riddick, Broker and Owner of AV8 Realty. “With the Partner Agent Network, agents bring their local expertise and we bring the demand, the marketing, and the technology. Launching it here at Oshkosh, alongside our founding cohort and more than 400 listings already live nationwide, is the perfect place to show agents what aviation-focused real estate can look like.”Meet AV8 Realty At OshkoshAV8 Realty representatives are on site throughout EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, July 20 through 26 at booth 311, for platform walkthroughs, a look at tools including HangarMax, and conversations with agents interested in joining the founding cohort of the Partner Agent Network. Attendees can stop by to see the more than 400 listings in action and learn how AV8 Realty is bringing aviation real estate into one connected marketplace.

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