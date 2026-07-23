AV8 Realty Launches Partner Agent Network & Surpasses 400 Aviation Property Listings Nationwide, At EAA AirVenture
New program routes qualified aviation buyers and sellers to local agents with premium marketing and tech tools.
The announcements arrive during the aviation community’s largest annual gathering, where AV8 Realty is meeting face to face with pilots, owners, developers, and agents who are reshaping how aviation property is bought, sold, and managed.
More Than 400 Listings, Coast To Coast
AV8 Realty’s catalog has crossed 400 active listings, a mix of residential and commercial aviation properties that includes hangars, hangar homes, airpark residences, and commercial aviation facilities. The listings now cover markets nationwide, giving buyers a single, searchable place to find aviation real estate that traditional listing services rarely categorize well.
For pilots and aircraft owners, that means being able to search by the details that actually matter, from runway length and hangar door dimensions to airpark access and taxiway frontage. For sellers and developers, it means reaching an audience that understands and is specifically looking for what they have. See all active listings!
The Partner Agent Network
At the center of today’s announcement is the AV8 Realty Partner Agent Network, a new program built on a simple premise: agents bring the local expertise, and AV8 Realty brings the demand. AV8 Realty sources aviation buyers and sellers nationwide and routes qualified leads directly to partner agents in their markets, while handling premium, pilot-focused marketing for their listings.
Member agents gain qualified aviation buyer and seller leads routed to them, full marketing support for their listings, and the technology and tools to run a growing aviation practice, all under the AV8 Realty brand. Membership is designed to scale with an agent’s business, and an agent’s existing book of clients stays entirely their own.
The program is open to licensed real estate agents with a connection to aviation, through a straightforward application and interview process. To mark the launch, AV8 Realty is recruiting a founding cohort of agents at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, with founding members receiving exclusive benefits in their local markets. Interested agents can learn more and apply at av8realty.com/join.
“Aviation real estate has always been treated as a niche within a niche, and that has cost pilots, owners, and the agents who serve them time and money,” said Melanie Riddick, Broker and Owner of AV8 Realty. “With the Partner Agent Network, agents bring their local expertise and we bring the demand, the marketing, and the technology. Launching it here at Oshkosh, alongside our founding cohort and more than 400 listings already live nationwide, is the perfect place to show agents what aviation-focused real estate can look like.”
Meet AV8 Realty At Oshkosh
AV8 Realty representatives are on site throughout EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, July 20 through 26 at booth 311, for platform walkthroughs, a look at tools including HangarMax, and conversations with agents interested in joining the founding cohort of the Partner Agent Network. Attendees can stop by to see the more than 400 listings in action and learn how AV8 Realty is bringing aviation real estate into one connected marketplace.
Melanie Riddick
AV8 Realty
+1 772-888-0747
email us here
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