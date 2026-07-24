Peer-Reviewed Research Finds Body Chemistry Shapes How a Fragrance Smells on Each Person

Goda for Her Ratings of own and assigned pure perfumes

A PLOS ONE study found a self-chosen perfume was rated more pleasant on the wearer than a randomly assigned one

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two peer-reviewed studies point to the same conclusion: a fragrance does not smell the same on everyone, and the scent a person selects appears to matter more than the formula alone. The finding challenges a common assumption in the fragrance market, that a perfume rated highly in the bottle or on a paper strip will perform the same way on any wearer.In research published in PLOS ONE , Lenochová and colleagues had 12 men each wear a self-chosen perfume on one arm and a randomly assigned perfume on the other. Independent raters then judged the resulting blends of skin and fragrance. The blends made with a person's own chosen perfume were rated significantly more pleasant (p = 0.01) and more attractive (p = 0.02) than the same person's blend with the assigned perfume, even though the two perfumes were rated equally pleasant when assessed on their own (p = 0.57). The result indicates the advantage came not from the perfume itself, but from the way it interacted with an individual's body chemistry.Body temperature, skin lipids and individual skin chemistry influence how a fragrance's volatile compounds evaporate, which means the dry-down develops differently from one person to the next. According to the research, that interaction cannot be predicted from a bottle, a blotter strip, or another person's review.New Neuroscience Links Scent to Self-PerceptionA more recent study extends the picture from how a fragrance smells to how it affects the person wearing it. In work published in Behavioural Brain Research in 2024, 22 women viewed images of their own face and of other faces while a pleasant fragrance, or unscented air, was released nearby. In the presence of the pleasant scent, participants rated both their own face and other faces as more attractive, more confident and more feminine than in unscented air. EEG recordings showed the effect was measurable at the neural level: the fragrance altered the brain's electrical response during face processing, with the largest change occurring when participants viewed images of themselves. The authors described it as the first demonstration that a pleasant fragrance can influence the earliest stage of visual face processing.Taken together, the two studies suggest that a well-matched personal fragrance can smell more appealing on the wearer's skin and may also shape how the wearer perceives their own appearance.Fragrance Demand Is RisingThe research arrives during a period of strong consumer demand. Fragrance was the fastest-growing category in United States mass-market beauty in the first half of 2025, with sales up 17 percent, according to Circana. Industry coverage has tied part of that growth to younger shoppers building fragrance "wardrobes" and seeking scents that feel individual rather than universal.A Brand Built Around Individual ChemistryGODA, a direct-to-consumer fragrance and body-care brand, has built its product line around the principle these studies describe. Its flagship, Goda For Her , is an alcohol-free extrait de parfum formulated at a high oil concentration so that it settles into the skin rather than evaporating quickly, which allows more time for the body-chemistry interaction to develop."Two people can wear the exact same fragrance and walk away smelling like two different people. The best perfume is not the one that smells incredible in the bottle to everyone. It is the one that becomes unmistakably yours the moment it meets your skin," said Bella, Founder of GODA.What the Research Suggests in PracticeBoth studies measured fragrance on skin over time rather than in isolation. The PLOS ONE work assessed perfume once it had blended with an individual's body odor, and the Behavioural Brain Research study measured the wearer's own response while a scent was present. Fragrance specialists draw a similar practical conclusion: a scent is best judged by wearing it and allowing the dry-down to develop, rather than by the first impression on a paper strip.Editor's note: Research referenced: Lenochová P, et al., "Psychology of Fragrance Use: Perception of Individual Odor and Perfume Blends Reveals a Mechanism for Idiosyncratic Effects on Fragrance Choice," PLOS ONE, 2012; "Beauty is in the nose of the beholder: Fragrance modulates attractiveness, confidence and femininity ratings and neural responses to faces of self and others," Behavioural Brain Research, 2024 (link). Market data: Circana, reported by WWD, 2025.About GODAGODA is a modern fragrance and body-care brand sold exclusively online at goda.co. The brand is built around the idea that scent and skin are personal, and its products are formulated to work with each person's natural body chemistry. GODA positions fragrance as part of confidence, self-care and daily ritual, and develops products for people who want a signature scent that feels individual to the wearer.

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