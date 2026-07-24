LLENA (AI)® 'Don’t Eat Yourself To Death' Presentation Accepted for LPCA’s 43rd Annual Continuing Educational Conference

LPCA - 43rd Confereence

LLENA(AI)® is Essential to Metabolic Chronic Care Workflow" - Transform Your Clinic Into a Metabolic Powerhouse: LLENA(AI)® + Your Team = Healthcare Revolution

Our goal is to help people and clinics translate care-team guidance into practical routines at home, in stores, at restaurants, during telemedicine visits and between appointments.”” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA(AI)® 24/7 Chronic Care Platform to Help Clinics Scale, Cut Costs, Reach Underserved Communities, Extends Clinical Capacity, Improves Outcomes, and Makes Quality Care Affordable for Rural America

Charlotta Carter, CEO and cofounder of LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc., announced today that her transformative presentation, "Don't Eat Yourself to Death: Making LLENA(AI)® Essential to Your Clinic's Metabolic Chronic Care Workflow," has been accepted for the Louisiana Primary Care Association's (LPCA) 43rd Annual Continuing Educational Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Astor Crowne Plaza in New Orleans.

The Crisis Primary Care Leaders Are Facing

America's chronic disease burden is exploding. Type II Diabetes affects 37 million Americans. Prediabetes affects another 96 million. Yet most primary care clinics—especially FQHCs, rural health centers, and safety-net hospitals—are drowning in patient volume while operating on shrinking budgets.

The reality: healthcare leaders today face an impossible choice. They can hire more dietitians and health coaches (expensive, hard to recruit, hard to retain), or they can watch patients fall through the cracks between appointments. Meanwhile, rural communities suffer the worst outcomes with the fewest resources.

This is where most chronic disease programs break down. Patients receive solid guidance during clinic visits—then nothing for 364 days until their next appointment. No real-time support when they're making food decisions at the grocery store. No coaching when appetite changes due to GLP-1 medications. No connection between clinical guidance and daily life.

The result? Poor adherence. Worsening A1C levels. Preventable complications. Higher ER visits. Burnout among care teams. And healthcare systems that can't scale.

Why LLENA(AI)® Changes the Game

LLENA(AI)® — Learn To Love Eating Nutritiously Always — is a technology chronic care support platform that solves this exact problem. It's designed to extend clinic capacity, scale nutrition and lifestyle support, and deliver real outcomes at a fraction of the cost of traditional models.

Here's what makes it different:

24/7 Real-Time Support Between Appointments

LLENA(AI)® provides personalized, biometric-informed food guidance, meal planning, and coaching support when patients need it most—not just during clinic hours. Patients get real-time answers to real questions: "Can I eat this?" "How much should I eat?" "How much exercise do I need ?" This bridges the critical gap between clinic visits.

Clinic-Connected Care

Unlike generic food-tracking apps, LLENA(AI)® is built for integration into clinical workflows. It connects patient data, behavioral insights, and real-time decision patterns back to care teams—allowing clinicians, dietitians, and care coordinators to see what's actually happening in patients' lives between appointments. This turns data into actionable clinical intelligence.

GLP-1-Friendly Nutrition Support

With GLP-1 medications transforming diabetes care, LLENA(AI)® addresses a critical gap: patients on these drugs face dramatic appetite changes, smaller portions, new protein and fiber priorities, and shifting food tolerances—but they're left without real-time guidance. LLENA(AI)® fills this void by connecting patients to personalized nutrition support and clinician guidance exactly when they need it.

Affordable Scalability for Under-Resourced Systems

This is the business case that matters: LLENA(AI)® allows clinics to serve more patients with fewer full-time staff. One registered dietitian can now oversee dozens more patients because LLENA(AI)® handles daily coaching, tracking, and support automation. For FQHCs, rural hospitals, and safety-net systems operating on razor-thin margins, this is transformative.

Reach for Rural & Underserved Communities

Rural communities have the worst diabetes outcomes and the fewest resources. LLENA(AI)®'s 24/7 platform reaches patients regardless of geography or clinic hours, democratizing access to high-quality nutrition support that was previously available only in affluent urban markets.

The Outcomes That Matter to Leadership

Healthcare leaders invest in programs that move the needle on metrics that drive reimbursement, sustainability, and mission. LLENA(AI)® is designed to help deliver:

Lower cost per patient served: Extend care team capacity without proportional cost increases

Improved patient engagement: Real-time support increases adherence and reduces no-shows

Stronger outcomes for the metrics that matter: A1C control, diabetes prevention, medication optimization, and preventive care utilization

Rural health sustainability: Help under-resourced clinics deliver quality care at competitive costs

Why Attend This Presentation?

This workshop is not theoretical. Charlotta Carter, a healthcare innovator with deep experience in chronic disease management and digital health, will share:

Real examples of food-to-care workflows that connect patient behavior to clinical decision-making

The business case: how to scale chronic disease programs at lower cost per patient

How GLP-1 medications are changing nutrition support needs—and how to meet them

Pathways for implementation: pilot programs, integration models, and quick wins

The Conference Context

The LPCA's 43rd Annual Conference theme, "Leading the Second Line: Honoring Our Past Steps & Guiding the Way Forward," reflects the moment we're in.

LLENA(AI)® is part of the answer.

For Healthcare Leaders, This Is a Must-Attend

If you're a CEO, medical director, or operational leader at a FQHC, rural clinic, hospital system, or MCO—and you're looking for proven ways to:

Improve chronic disease outcomes

Scale nutrition and lifestyle support without proportional cost increases

Reach underserved communities with quality care

Reduce the burden on over-stretched care teams

Implement real solutions that work in real budgets

...then this presentation is essential.

Event Details

"Don't Eat Yourself to Death: Making LLENA(AI)® Essential to Your Clinic's Metabolic Chronic Care Workflow"

When: Thursday, October 22, 2026 | 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Where: Astor Crowne Plaza, New Orleans

Presenter: Charlotta Carter, CEO & Cofounder, LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions

Audience: Healthcare CEOs, clinic directors, hospital leaders, MCO executives, FQHC leaders, and primary care innovators

About LLENA(AI)® Health Solutions, Inc.

LLENA(AI)® is an AI-powered chronic care support platform connecting patients, clinicians, nutrition science, and daily health decisions into a seamless care experience. The platform serves FQHCs, clinics, hospitals, and MCOs committed to improving

About the Louisiana Primary Care Association

Established in 1982, the Louisiana Primary Care Association serves as the voice of Louisiana’s Community Health Centers and promotes accessible, affordable and high-quality primary healthcare for uninsured and medically underserved populations throughout Louisiana.

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