Beyond Awareness: PsyberCog Labs and Hook Security Target the Conditions Driving Cyber Risk

PsyberCog Labs and Hook Security have partnered to power PATHLearn.

PsyberCog’s PATH Platform will combine Decision Ecosystem Optimization with Hook Security’s managed training, phishing simulation, reinforcement, and reporting.

Hook Security gives PATHLearn a scalable delivery engine for targeted learning and reinforcement when the evidence shows those interventions are appropriate.” — Dr. Dustin Sachs, Founder and CEO, Psybercog Labs

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsyberCog Labs, a behavioral cyber risk SaaS company helping cybersecurity, governance, and risk leaders understand where human behavior affects security control execution, today announced a partnership with Hook Security to power PATHLearn, the targeted learning and behavioral-intervention component of the patent-pending PsyberCog PATH Platform.

The partnership connects PsyberCog Labs’ Decision Ecosystem Optimization methodology with Hook Security’s managed training, phishing-simulation, reinforcement, and reporting capabilities. Together, the companies will help organizations move beyond generalized awareness activity toward interventions informed by the specific decision conditions affecting security control execution.

Many cybersecurity and risk programs can report which controls, policies, tools, and training activities are in place. Far fewer can identify where those controls break down in real decision ecosystems because of workflow friction, decision pressure, conflicting incentives, cognitive load, role ambiguity, unclear accountability, or operational workarounds.

When evidence indicates that knowledge, practice, or reinforcement can reduce risk, PATHLearn can target the appropriate roles, scenarios, and learning pathways. When the primary barrier is a workflow, incentive, technology, leadership, or governance condition, the finding can move into broader remediation through PATHDeploy rather than treating every problem as a training deficit.

“Security leaders don't need more disconnected awareness efforts. They need to understand why controls break down in practice and then apply the intervention most likely to change the outcome,” said Dr. Dustin Sachs, Founder and CEO of PsyberCog Labs. “Hook Security gives PATHLearn a scalable delivery engine for targeted learning and reinforcement when the evidence shows those interventions are appropriate.”

Hook Security provides the delivery infrastructure: psychology-based content, automated phishing simulations, private teachable moments, reinforcement, and executive-ready reporting. PsyberCog Labs provides the intelligence layer that identifies priority decision and control risks, determines where learning fits, and connects non-learning barriers to other interventions.

“Hook Security was built to make security-awareness programs consistent, engaging, and easier to operate,” said Zach Eikenberry, co-founder and CEO of Hook Security. “Combining our delivery platform with PsyberCog Labs’ decision-ecosystem methodology can help organizations apply learning where it is most relevant and recognize when the real solution sits outside training.”

“For MSPs, vCISOs, and enterprise security teams, this partnership creates a practical way to combine an automated awareness platform with differentiated behavioral-risk insight,” said Nick Wolf, vice president of sales at Hook Security. “That supports more relevant programs, stronger executive conversations, and clearer opportunities for ongoing risk improvement.”

PsyberCog Labs will be available for scheduled conversations in Las Vegas August 3–7 during Black Hat USA week. Security leaders, human-risk and GRC executives, MSPs, MSSPs, vCISOs, implementation partners, and strategic partners can discuss PATHLearn and the broader PATH partner ecosystem.

About PsyberCog Labs

PsyberCog Labs helps cybersecurity, governance, and risk leaders understand where human behavior affects security control execution. Its patent-pending PsyberCog PATH Platform analyzes decision ecosystems across people, workflows, incentives, tools, policies, and operating conditions to identify where controls break down in practice. By mapping behavioral drivers to control-effectiveness gaps, PsyberCog Labs translates hidden human-factor risk into evidence-based insight that supports stronger control reliability, better prioritization, and board-relevant cyber-risk decisions. Learn more at psybercog.com.

About Hook Security

Hook Security delivers managed security-awareness training, phishing simulations, automated reinforcement, and reporting through its Security Awareness on Autopilot model. Built for MSPs, enterprises, and IT-lean teams, Hook Security helps organizations run consistent programs with less administrative burden. Learn more at hooksecurity.co.

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