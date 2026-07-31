Scandal, Satire, and Secrets Collide in Kent Heckenlively's Thrilling New Novel

Political Satire Meets Steamy Thrills in a Bold and Hilarious New Novel, “This Never Happened: A Call Girl in D.C.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Kent Heckenlively unveils his newest novel, “This Never Happened: A Call Girl in D.C.,” a riveting and satirical take on power, corruption, and intrigue in the nation's capital. This 406-page political satire offers readers a rollicking blend of romance, suspense, and razor-sharp commentary on the intrigue lurking behind Washington's closed doors.Set in 1972, the story follows Heidi Scherzinger, a highly successful call girl from Chicago, whose world is turned upside down when she's summoned by the most powerful Mob boss in the country. Faced with an ultimatum to relocate her business or face deadly consequences, Heidi finds herself plunged into the shadowy world of Washington, D.C., working under a sinister "Agency" operative with a penchant for blackmail.Tasked with gathering compromising material on influential politicians ahead of an already volatile presidential election, Heidi quickly transforms her business into a first-class operation.What follows is a wild, Forrest Gump-style adventure through a 1970s Washington where nothing is quite as it seems. With its biting satire, steamy plotlines, and fast-paced narrative, “This Never Happened” offers a darkly humorous glimpse into a world where small crimes may just expose the big ones. Heckenlively’s tongue-in-cheek storytelling pairs perfectly with the richly detailed backdrop of historical and political intrigue."Small-time crooks can beat the big-time crooks of our political system," notes Heckenlively, summing up the underlying message of the book. A New York Times bestselling author, Heckenlively is known for his incisive exploration of corruption and coverups, having sold over 750,000 copies of his works. With “This Never Happened,” he dives into fiction with the same vigor and wit that have made him one of the country’s most provocative and exciting writers.Evocative, steamy, and wickedly clever, “This Never Happened” invites readers to escape into a world of scandal, power, and intrigue - one that might just be closer to reality than anyone would care to admit.“This Never Happened: A Call Girl in D.C.” (ISBN: 9781970844337) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.About the Author:Kent Heckenlively is an attorney, science teacher, and New York Times bestselling author. His books have covered such topics as scientific fraud, bias at Google, Facebook, and CNN, promising medical therapies, as well as behind-the-scenes looks into the COVID-19 Task Force. His book on the COVID-19 Task Force, “Presidential Takedown,” was coauthored with Dr. Paul Alexander, Senior Pandemic Advisor. His books have sold more than 750,000 copies, and he is quickly gaining a reputation as one of our country’s most effective corruption fighters. This is his third novel.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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