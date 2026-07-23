MnDOT, State Patrol reminds WE Fest attendees of parking restrictions (July 23, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Minnesota State Patrol, wants to remind WE Fest attendees that no parking is allowed along Highway 59 prior to noon on Monday, Aug. 3. Vehicles arriving before noon on Monday will not be permitted to park on the shoulder and will be subject to removal and penalty by State Patrol.

Vehicles staged along Highway 59 after noon on Monday must be parked on the shoulder and parking is at the owner’s risk. Guests must stay within their vehicles and are not permitted to set up camps, chairs, grills, etc., outside of their vehicles.

The area will be patrolled by the Minnesota State Patrol and WE Fest Security.

Work zone safety reminders

Minnesota is in the heart of road construction season with many active work zones on highways statewide. Travelers are strongly encouraged to plan their routes in advance and use the 511mn.org website or free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store for real-time traffic impacts and essential travel information.

To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

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