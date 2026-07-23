Richmond District Traffic Alert UPDATE: Sections of Matoaca and Hickory roads to close in Chesterfield County the week of July 20 for pipe work

Update (July 22): Work on Hickory Road is rescheduled for July 23 due to weather. See details below.RICHMOND – The Virgina Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing sections of Route 600 (Matoaca Road) and Route 628 (Hickory Road) in Chesterfield County the week of July 20 for pipe replacement projects, weather permitting.

Matoaca Road will be closed between Route 36 (River Road) and Hickory Road on Monday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Approximate location of the work is 20521 Matoaca Road.

Hickory Road will be closed between Matoaca Road and Route 722 (Halloway Avenue) on Wednesday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Approximate location of the work is 6230 Hickory Road.

Residents will be able to access their properties.

Through-traffic drivers should follow the posted detour:

Matoaca Road

Northbound Traffic: travel east on River Road, north on Halloway Avenue, west on Hickory Road, back to Matoaca Road

Southbound Traffic: travel east on Hickory Road, south on Halloway Avenue, west on River Road, back to Matoaca Road

Hickory Road

Eastbound Traffic: travel south on Matoaca Road, east on River Road, north Halloway Avenue, back to Hickory Road

Westbound Traffic: travel south on Halloway Avenue, west on River Road, north on Matoaca Road, back to Hickory Road

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.