SNAP FRAUD INVESTIGATION LEADS TO INDICTMENT IN CLAIBORNE COUNTY

JACKSON, MISS — The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS), Office of Inspector General, Division of Investigation, announced a Claiborne County resident has been indicted following an investigation involving the fraudulent receipt of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Kia Mays of Claiborne County was arrested on June 24, 2026, after an investigation determined she improperly received $25,124.00 in SNAP benefits. The case was referred to the Claiborne County District Attorney’s office where an indictment was secured on June 9, 2026. Mays was subsequently taken into custody by Claiborne County authorities.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our investigations team, MDHS county offices, District Attorneys, and local law enforcement,” said Sandra Griffith, MDHS Inspector General.

The investigation was conducted by Agent Griffin with the MDHS Office of Inspector General’s Division of Investigation. Established in 2018, the Division of Investigation is responsible for detecting, preventing and deterring fraud, waste and abuse and has recovered millions in SNAP overpayments since its inception.

“This investigation and indictment demonstrate the effectiveness of the safeguards that we have put in place to detect, investigate and prevent fraud,” said Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, MDHS Executive Director. “Every step we take to prevent fraud ensures that resources and support will continue to reach the Mississippians who need it most.”

An indictment is only an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS at any time by submitting the Fraud Tip Form online at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1‑800‑299‑6905, or emailing fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

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