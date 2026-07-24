IRM meets Penang Deputy Chief Minister to support Malaysia's AI and technology ambitions

Pictured (left to right) are Dr Ian Livsey IRM Chief Executive; Stephen Sidebottom, IRM Chair; YB Jagdeep Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang; and Sarah Atkins, IRM Commercial Director

Discussions focused on AI governance, operational resilience and developing the professional skills needed to support Malaysia's innovation agenda

We see significant opportunities to work with the Malaysian government, academia and industry to strengthen professional risk capability, support good governance and build resilience.” — Stephen Sidebottom, Chair, Institute of Risk Management

GEORGE TOWN, PENANG, MALAYSIA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has met with YB Jagdeep Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister II of Penang, in London to discuss how professional risk management can support Malaysia's ambitions to become a global leader in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and semiconductor innovation.The meeting brought together YB Jagdeep Singh Deo with IRM Chair Stephen Sidebottom, Chief Executive Dr Ian Livsey and Commercial Director Sarah Atkins to discuss the role of effective risk management in supporting innovation, strengthening organisational resilience and building trusted governance as AI becomes increasingly embedded across business and industry.As Deputy Chief Minister II, YB Jagdeep Singh Deo's portfolio includes Human Capital, Science, Technology and Innovation, making the discussions particularly timely as Penang continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's leading technology and semiconductor hubs.The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration between government, academia and industry to help develop future-ready capabilities through internationally recognised education and professional certification in AI Risk Management , Operational Risk and Enterprise Risk Management. As part of this collaboration, IRM has agreed to visit Penang and participate in the AI Horizon event in October, supporting discussions on responsible AI adoption, governance and professional capability.The visit builds on the recent establishment of IRM Asia Sdn Bhd in Kuala Lumpur, the Institute's regional hub for ASEAN, which supports partnerships, professional education and HRD Corp-funded training across Malaysia. Together with IRM's wider work across Asia, this reflects the Institute's long-term commitment to supporting governments, industry and academia through internationally recognised education, professional standards and thought leadership, helping to develop the skills, governance and risk capability needed for responsible AI adoption and sustainable economic growth.Malaysia's continued investment in technology, digital infrastructure and skills development is creating significant opportunities across the region. As organisations increasingly adopt AI and other emerging technologies, effective governance and risk management will be essential to ensuring innovation is responsible, resilient and sustainable.Stephen Sidebottom, Chair of the Institute of Risk Management, said:“IRM is committed to supporting organisations across Asia as they respond to the opportunities and challenges created by AI and emerging technologies. Malaysia is an important part of that journey, and we see significant opportunities to work with government, academia and industry to strengthen professional capability, support good governance and help organisations build resilience. Our meeting with YB Jagdeep Singh Deo was an important step in developing those relationships.”ENDSNotes to editorsAbout the Institute of Risk ManagementThe Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the leading professional body for enterprise risk management. Through internationally recognised qualifications, professional training, membership, thought leadership and advisory services, IRM supports organisations and individuals in strengthening governance, building resilience and improving decision making. The Institute is expanding its presence across Asia through partnerships with governments, industry and academia to develop the skills and professional standards needed to support sustainable economic growth and responsible innovation.

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