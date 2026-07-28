DakCU Adds Rippleshot to Help Dakota Credit Unions Catch Card Fraud Earlier

DakCU partners with Rippleshot, giving Dakota credit unions of every size equal access to real-time fraud intelligence and detection.

BISMARK, ND, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) has entered a referral partnership with Rippleshot , giving credit unions across North Dakota and South Dakota a new resource for catching card fraud earlier.DakCU serves credit unions from offices in Bismarck and Sioux Falls, with a straightforward mission: help credit unions succeed. Rippleshot adds a fraud fighting piece to that mission at a time when card fraud losses are climbing across the industry.“Fraud is one of the greatest challenges facing financial institutions today, and no credit union should have to fight that battle alone. We’re incredible proud to launch this partnership with Rippleshot after more than a year of research and collaboration with credit union associations nationwide and our own member credit unions. Their insights were instrumental in helping us identify a partner that shares our commitment to protecting members and strengthening our movement. This partnership with Rippleshot represents another important investment in giving Dakota credit unions the tools they need to stay ahead of fraudsters and continue delivering the trusting service their members expect.” Said George McDonald, Chief Operating Officer of Dakota Credit Union Association.Through the partnership, Dakota credit unions have access to two Rippleshot complimentary solutions: Fraud Interceptor and Fraud Intelligence Collective (FIC). These solutions help credit unions proactively prevent fraud before it spreads, shielding members from scams, account takeovers, and fraudulent mobile provisioning and connecting Dakota fraud prevention managers to a nationwide real-time peer intelligence network."DakCU has spent decades making sure that a credit union in Bismarck or Sisseton has access to the same tools as institutions ten times their size. Fraud doesn't respect asset size, and until now, the intelligence needed to fight it cross-institutionally has mostly been reserved for the largest banks. Through this partnership, DakCU's member credit unions get direct access to the Fraud Intelligence Collective. So a credit union with 5,000 members sees the same emerging fraud patterns as one with 500,000,” said Canh Tran, CEO of Rippleshot.Credit unions can learn more through their DakCU representative or at rippleshot.com.About DakCUDakCU is the professional trade association serving credit unions across North Dakota and South Dakota, with a mission to help credit unions succeed. Learn more at dakcu.org.About Fraud InterceptorFraud Interceptor gives credit unions the intelligence to stop fraud before it spreads. By analyzing patterns across a broad network of financial institutions, Rippleshot identifies scam, fraudulent, and high-risk merchants, so credit unions can automatically and proactively block those transactions — stopping scams, phishing, account takeover, and fraudulent mobile provisioning before they affect members.It works within a credit union's existing rules and workflows, with no new software or IT resources required.About Fraud Intelligence CollectiveThe Fraud Intelligence Collective (FIC) connects verified and vetted fraud prevention professionals across financial institutions in a single, real-time peer intelligence platform. Members collaborate and draw on the collective intelligence of the network to confirm and respond quickly to threats including first-party fraud, wire fraud, BIN attacks, suspicious account openings, and other emerging trends.About RippleshotRippleshot is a Chicago-based fraud analytics company that uses AI and collective intelligence to help financial institutions proactively prevent fraud before it spreads. Rippleshot's platform is used by more than 800 financial institutions across the U.S. Learn more at rippleshot.com.

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