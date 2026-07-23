Lazarus Alliance Launches Specialized Pre-Acquisition Assessment Services - Protect Deal Value in M&A - PE Transactions

IT pre-acquisition assessment services IT Pre-Acquisition Assessment Services | M&A Cybersecurity Due Diligence - Lazarus Alliance. Call +1 (888) 896-7580 today!

Structured, phased cybersecurity and IT due diligence delivers actionable intelligence in 4–8 weeks while minimizing disruption to target companies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, a veteran-owned cybersecurity assessment and compliance firm, today announced the formal launch of its IT Pre-Acquisition Assessment Services, a purpose-built M&A and private-equity due diligence offering designed to surface material IT, cybersecurity, data protection, and regulatory risks before closing.The service provides acquirers with clear, prioritized findings that support valuation adjustments, indemnification negotiations, and smooth post-close integration — typically within a compressed 4–8 week timeline.“Hidden IT and cybersecurity issues remain one of the most common sources of post-acquisition value erosion and operational friction,” said Michael Peters, CEO and Founder of Lazarus Alliance. “Our two-wave methodology front-loads the highest-risk items within the first two weeks, giving deal teams early visibility without overwhelming the target organization. The result is practical, actionable intelligence that protects deal value and reduces surprises after closing.”Key Features of the Lazarus Alliance ApproachPhased Two-Wave Structure* Wave 1 (approximately 18–20 priority items, due in ~14 days): Focuses on the most material risks, including MSP contracts, MFA status, EDR coverage, backups, incident history, cyber insurance, and basic transition inventory.* Wave 2 (approximately 42–44 additional items): Detailed policies, scans, data-flow maps, and supporting evidence, scoped according to Wave 1 findings.* Eight Critical Assessment Sections covering IT governance and asset inventory, identity and access management, endpoint and network security, data protection, cloud/SaaS environments, regulatory compliance (including FTC Safeguards Rule/GLBA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, CMMC, SOC 2, and others), cyber incident history, and transition-specific considerations.* Secure Continuum GRC Platform for evidence collection, cryptographic hashing, real-time status tracking, and AI-assisted gap analysis.* Low-disruption design that respects the operational capacity of target companies and their managed service providers.Typical engagements run 4–8 weeks from kickoff, with fast-track options available when MSP coordination is strong. Findings are delivered in a comprehensive report containing risk ratings, gap analysis, prioritized recommendations, and transition insights suitable for deal-team use.Lazarus Alliance’s Cybervisorexperts bring more than 26 years of assessment experience across thousands of engagements, combining deep technical insight with practical understanding of M&A timelines and deal dynamics. The firm is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and an independent, accredited assessor focused on actionable outcomes rather than checklist compliance.Organizations evaluating acquisitions, divestitures, or private-equity investments can schedule a free consultation by calling +1-888-896-7580 or visiting https://lazarusalliance.com/it-pre-acquisition-assessment-services/ About Lazarus AllianceLazarus Alliance is a veteran-owned cybersecurity assessment, audit, and compliance firm headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more than 26 years, the company has helped organizations worldwide achieve and maintain compliance with frameworks including CMMC, FedRAMP, SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, NIST, HIPAA, and others. Through its proprietary Continuum GRC platform, IT Audit Machinetechnology, and Cybervisorexperts, Lazarus Alliance delivers efficient, high-quality assessments and practical risk reduction. Learn more at www.lazarusalliance.com

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