Auberge Collection Announces Culinary Partnership with Chef Daniel Boulud at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection

Chef Daniel Boulud Café Boulud Café Boulud Café Boulud

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auberge Collection, the award-winning portfolio of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, today unveils an exclusive culinary partnership and residency with renowned chef and restaurateur, Daniel Boulud, at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection. The globally recognized Café Boulud restaurant concept will be brought to Mayflower Inn–reimagining the property’s culinary program and offering guests a refined dining experience with delicious French fare in an idyllic country retreat setting.

The Garden Room at Mayflower Inn will house Café Boulud and debut an entirely new menu, curated by Chef Daniel Boulud. Highlights of this culinary journey will include Chilled Corn Velouté with Maine Lobster and Open Faced Ravioli with Eggplant to start, Wild Mushroom Risotto with Summer Truffle and Tournedos Rossini entrees, and Île Flottante with Peach and Verbena for dessert.

"Having always been a fan of the Mayflower Inn, I’ve admired it as a destination just outside New York that authentically reflects American values, the beauty of New England, and a spirit of European hospitality,” said Chef Daniel Boulud. “Bringing Café Boulud here this summer is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with the team and create a seasonal dining experience that celebrates the region’s ingredients. We share the same commitment to hospitality and service, and I look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the simple pleasure of gathering around delicious food in this special setting."

Additional elements of this partnership include a selection of menu additions in the Tap Room at Mayflower Inn, consisting of Café Boulud and Chef Boulud favorites, as well as an exclusive, ticketed launch event in collaboration with Chef Boulud himself–establishing a refreshed culinary program across the entirety of the property.

Exclusive Culinary Residency

Café Boulud at Mayflower Inn begins this July and the residency will continue through the remainder of 2026. Café Boulud at the Mayflower will be open 5:30pm-9:00pm Thursdays-Saturdays in the Garden Room with 2-course ($95pp), 3-course ($125pp) and 6-course ($170pp) options, and open daily for lunch from 11:00am-2:00pm. Café Boulud favorites will be available in the Tap Room daily from 5:30pm-9:00pm.

“Building on Mayflower Inn & Spa’s longstanding reputation for exceptional cuisine, we are honored to welcome Chef Daniel Boulud and Café Boulud to the property,” said Marco Bustamante, Vice President of Food and Beverage at Auberge Collection. “This partnership reflects our commitment to creating extraordinary dining experiences that celebrate both world-class talent and the unique character of each Auberge Collection destination.”

Chef Daniel Boulud is widely celebrated as one of America’s leading culinary authorities and restaurateurs, and founder of The Dinex Group, a collection of internationally acclaimed restaurants with an emphasis on hospitality, from fine dining to casual cuisine, served at the highest level. Inspired by the rhythm of the seasons and menus driven by fine ingredients, Boulud has become renowned for the contemporary appeal he adds to soulful cooking rooted in French tradition. Since arriving in the U.S. in 1982, he has continually evolved his cuisine and expanded his reach from one location (Daniel in 1993) to multiple properties in New York City and across the U.S., as well as Toronto, Montreal, Singapore, Dubai, The Bahamas, Riyadh and Hong Kong. His Michelin-starred restaurants include Restaurant Daniel, Le Pavillon, Jōji and Café Boulud at Maison BARNES.

Follow Chef Daniel Boulud on Instagram @danielboulud

About Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection

Only a two-hour drive from New York City, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Collection is a luxury country retreat located in the idyllic town of Washington, Connecticut. Set on 58-acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and woodlands, the property defines New England elegance and is renowned as one of the northeast’s most lauded luxury hideaways. Boasting 35 guest rooms, the hotel offers exceptional service and gracious attention to guest’s personalized needs. Wellness amenities include The Retreat at Mayflower Inn, a 20,000 square-foot spa sanctuary featuring the Pool House with a greenhouse-style all-season pool, traditional hammam and a Biophilic Thermal Pool. The resort also boasts expansive gardens, a tennis court, miles of hiking trails, a standalone two-story private-event space, curated boutique, and two dining venues, including The Garden Room for New England-inspired fine dining and the Tap Room, for casual country fare. In honor of the Inn’s centennial birthday in fall 2020, acclaimed New York-based interior designer Celerie Kemble oversaw a dramatic redesign encompassing guest rooms and suites, Mayflower’s signature restaurant, and the Inn’s historic main house, featuring a charming parlor. For more information: auberge.com/mayflower

Follow Mayflower Inn & Spa on Facebook and Instagram @MayflowerAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences, and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Spanning three continents with 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.



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