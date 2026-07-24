Campervan drivers face coastal parking maze amid school holiday rush

Campervan drivers face a coastal parking maze this summer, as a new YourParkingSpace infographic maps differing rules across eight seaside destinations in 2026.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campervan and motorhome drivers heading to the coast this summer are being warned of a seaside parking lottery, with a new infographic revealing how rules vary across popular beach destinations. YourParkingSpace reviewed eight official council guidance for a selection of UK coastal areas and found varying local rules on overnight stays, motorhome parking, sleeping in vehicles, outdoor equipment and vehicle restrictions.The warning comes amid the school holiday rush, when many families are heading to the coast in campervans and motorhomes for day trips, weekends away and longer UK breaks.But while some drivers may assume a beach car park is simply somewhere to pull up for the night, YourParkingSpace says the rules often change sharply depending on the destination, council or individual car park.For example, in the Highlands, designated overnight parking is available for self-contained vehicles at selected car parks between 10pm and 8am. Meanwhile, in Cornwall, overnight parking between 11pm and 8am is only allowed in some council car parks for self-contained motorhomes, but other car parks have overnight motorhome bans.Further along the south coast in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, official guidance says no overnight sleeping or camping is allowed on beaches, the seafront, cliffs or car parks, with visitors warned they could face a £1,000 fine.In Blackpool, overnight sleeping is allowed in some motorhome parking areas, but drivers are not allowed to set up outdoor equipment such as seating, washing lines or awnings.And in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority car parks, sleeping overnight in a vehicle is not permitted, while in Thanet, motorhomes and caravans can park in specific council car parks, but drivers cannot sleep or stay overnight in the vehicle.YourParkingSpace says the findings show why campervan and motorhome drivers should check the rules for the specific location they plan to use, rather than assuming the same approach applies across the coast.Larne O’Donoghue, spokesperson for YourParkingSpace, said: “A seaside break in a campervan should not start with a parking headache.“Motorhome parking rules can vary significantly between coastal areas. Some places allow selected overnight stays, while others ban sleeping in vehicles altogether or restrict outdoor equipment such as awnings, chairs and washing lines.“That is where drivers can get caught out, especially if they assume the rules will be the same as the last place they visited.“YourParkingSpace helps drivers find and compare parking options before they travel, so they can choose a space that works for their journey rather than leaving it to chance when they arrive.“The safest approach is to check the exact car park before setting off, including whether overnight stays are allowed, whether the vehicle is permitted and what restrictions apply.”YourParkingSpace is advising campervan and motorhome drivers to check five things before heading to the coast this summer:1. Check overnight rulesDo not assume campervans or motorhomes can stay overnight in beach car parks. Rules vary between councils, resorts and individual sites.2. Check whether sleeping is allowedSome locations may allow a vehicle to park, but still ban sleeping, camping or cooking inside it.3. Check outdoor equipment rulesAwnings, chairs, tables, washing lines and other outdoor gear may not be allowed, even where overnight sleeping is permitted.4. Check vehicle restrictionsSome car parks may only allow certain types of vehicles, or may have restrictions on motorhomes, caravans or vehicles that cannot fit within marked bays.5. Check the exact siteRules can vary between car parks in the same area, so drivers should check the specific location they plan to use before setting off.Larne added: “Parking is one of the few parts of a seaside trip drivers can plan before they leave home. By comparing options, checking restrictions and choosing a space that suits their vehicle and journey, drivers can start their break with more certainty.”YourParkingSpace offers parking options that can be reserved in advance at seaside locations across the UK, helping drivers plan where they will park before they travel.Drivers can download the YourParkingSpace app or visit YourParkingSpace.co.uk to find out more.

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