Choate Continues Private Equity Expansion with Addition of Former DLA Piper Lawyer Brooke Lang

Brooke Lang, Of Counsel

Lang deepens Choate's bench in fund formation, capital raising, and related transactions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choate is pleased to welcome Brooke Lang to the Firm's Investment Management and Fund Formation practice. Lang advises sponsors and institutional investors on the formation, structuring, and ongoing management of investment funds. She also represents investment advisers and joint ventures in connection with fund formation matters and investor negotiations. Her work spans a broad range of vehicles and strategies, including hedge funds, private equity firms, funds-of-funds, real estate ventures, credit funds, technology funds, debt funds, venture and early-growth funds, and single-investor structures. In addition, Lang advises clients on regulatory compliance and governance matters."We are delighted to welcome Brooke to Choate," said Lee Feldman , Chair of Choate's Private Equity and M&A Practice. "Her experience across the full life cycle of fund formation and her command of the complex structures our clients increasingly rely on makes her a natural fit for our team. She will be a tremendous asset to our clients."Lang joins Choate from DLA Piper, where she practiced in the private investment funds group. She has advised sponsors and institutional investors across the full life cycle of fund formation – from diligence and offering documents through side-letter negotiations and post-closing matters."I'm thrilled to join Choate," said Lang. "The Firm's private equity and fund formation practice has a premier reputation and a deep track record of advising sponsors and investors on sophisticated fund structures. I look forward to helping clients navigate today's increasingly complex fundraising and investment landscape."Lang earned her J.D., summa cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S. from Northeastern University. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.

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