DataMEDS AI Officially Begins Trading Under Stock Symbol 'MEDS' on the NASDAQ Capital Markets

DataMEDS AI begins trading on Nasdaq under the ticker MEDS, completing its corporate rebranding and advancing its AI-powered Health IT strategy. The new MEDS ticker reflects DataMEDS AI's vision to combine artificial intelligence, blockchain, telemedicine, and digital health into an integrated patient-centered ecosystem.

Trading under new symbol (NASDAQ: MEDS) completes corporate rebranding from prior corporate name Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ: WGRX)

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Trading under the new symbol ‘MEDS’ aligns our mission of using health data and AI to improve treatment decisions and empower patients to better manage their health.” — Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS AI, Inc.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataMEDS AI, Inc. , (NASDAQ:MEDS, "DataMEDS," or the "Company"), a Health IT company leveraging its artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™ and blockchain-enabled smart contacts platform PharmacyChain™ to provide integrated solutions for the generation, rationalization, intervention, transaction and monetization of health data, announced that it has officially completed its stock trading symbol change to ‘MEDS'. The Company began trading under the new stock symbol ‘MEDS' on the NASDAQ Capital Market stock exchange effective at the start of trading on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Completion of the symbol change completes the corporate rebranding from the prior corporate name Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX). The Company is focused on completing its previously disclosed series of acquisition and licensing transactions.DataMEDS AI, Inc. is a new B2i Digital Featured Company . See B2i Digital’s Featured Companies at https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies DataMEDS aims to deliver a vertically aligned healthcare ecosystem to patients that expands EinsteinRx™'s technological capabilities into medical, laboratory and wearables fields through a proprietary blockchain, leveraging unique drug-adjunct products to tailor patient-specific solutions through the Health Lives Here app, initially targeting GLP-1-associated muscle loss and Long COVID patient bases. The Company intends to leverage Health Lives Here's unique patient-engagement infrastructure to consolidate electronic health data into our proprietary health-centered blockchain infrastructure to enable patients to participate in data transaction revenue, reduce data friction for providers, and allow for tailored clinical trial offerings of both prescription drugs and/or proprietary nutraceutical products for patients seeking to reach specific health goals."Trading under the new symbol ‘MEDS' is expected to help capture the attention and focus of the Health IT-focused investment community by immediately aligning the Company's mission of continually acquiring and analyzing data with the desired outcome of making the best treatment decisions around when to initiate prescription drug therapy, when to adjust dosing and/or when to discontinue treatment in the minds of investors," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "For patients and healthy users, DataMEDS intends to go far beyond existing health IT platforms by providing our unique adjunct natural products to help improve health outcomes of patients on prescription GLP-1 treatment and patients with Long COVID. By capturing biometric data with our Health Lives Here app, we intend to go beyond one-way information flow to empower patients to more dynamically manage their health by rationalizing wearables data's effect on healthcare decision-making."According to SNS Insider, the U.S. blockchain in healthcare market was valued at $7.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $595.31 billion by 2032, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 63.5% (see Datavault AI's November 25, 2025 PharmacyChain™ license announcement). According to Market Research Future, the global drone-enabled medical supplies pickup and delivery market was valued at $430 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $2.49 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 21.20%. According to Grand View Research, the GLP-1 receptor agonist market is expected to grow from $66 billion in 2025 to $185 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 12.4%, with skeletal muscle loss documented as a key side effect of GLP-1 therapies and a primary target indication for Tollo Health's proprietary supplement portfolio. According to market research firm Nova1 Advisor, the U.S. telemedicine market size was $41.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $188.05 billion by 2035, representing an expected CAGR of 16.3%.As of the date of this press release, DataMEDS has 2,847,198 common shares outstanding. Certain stockholders holding approximately 1,533,930 common shares, representing a majority of the outstanding common shares, have entered into lock-up agreements that preclude the sale of their shares into the market for at least ninety (90) days from yesterday's date. There are currently 919,465 DataMEDS common shares deposited in Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) available for trading. There are no debt or preferred equity securities of the Company that are eligible to convert into free trading common shares at the current time. There is a total of 80,826 cash warrants outstanding, each with a fixed exercise price of $35.00 per share, that are currently eligible to be exercised into free trading common shares. Investors should refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company's capitalization and outstanding securities.About DataMeds AI, Inc.DataMeds AI, Inc. (formerly Wellgistics Health) is a leading Health IT company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units to deliver a better healthcare experience for consumers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMeds AI incorporates the artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx™ and blockchain-enabled smart contacts platform PharmacyChain™ into the Health Lives Here Mobile application and Tollo Health.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed corporate name change to DataMeds AI, Inc.; the proposed rebranding of the Company's Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services division as Corexa Health; the Company's proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc., Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors; the anticipated timing, structure, terms and completion of such transaction; the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the Company's ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the Company's technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations.Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the proposed name change may not be approved by stockholders or otherwise completed; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all; the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived; risks related to integrating multiple businesses, technologies and platforms; risks related to the development, commercialization, adoption, scalability and regulatory treatment of artificial intelligence, blockchain-enabled data management, telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device and digital health technologies; risks related to healthcare privacy, cybersecurity, data ownership, data monetization and compliance with applicable healthcare, pharmacy, consumer protection, data protection and securities laws; risks related to the Company's liquidity, capital resources, indebtedness, dilution, outstanding securities, registration statements and ability to raise additional capital; risks related to maintaining compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; market, regulatory, competitive and operational risks affecting the healthcare, pharmacy, pharmaceutical distribution, artificial intelligence, technology and digital asset sectors; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.DataMEDS AI Media Contact:James Lambert, Vice President ​​​​Rubenstein Public RelationsPhone: 212.805.3024Email: jlambert@rubensteinpr.comDataMEDS AI Investor ContactInvestor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.comAdditional Contact:

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX) completes its name change to DataMEDS AI, Inc., now trading as MEDS on the NASDAQ Capital Market as of July 22, 2026.

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