Affordable Housing Investor and Entrepreneur, Mike Conlon, Joins Abundance Studios® as an Executive Producer

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Studios® is proud to announce that Mike Conlon, an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and affordable housing advocate, has joined the studio as an Executive Producer. With a career spanning financial services, business ownership, and real estate investment, Conlon brings a unique perspective shaped by entrepreneurship, strategic growth, and a commitment to creating opportunities for others. As an Executive Producer, he joins a select group of leaders helping champion Abundance Studios®’ mission to MAKE HOPE VISIBLE through creating films that inspire, educate, and drive meaningful impact.

Throughout his career, Conlon has built and led successful businesses across multiple industries. After earning his law degree from the University of Minnesota, he established himself in the financial planning industry, growing a broker-dealer from $1.6 million in revenue to more than $40 million before successfully exiting the business. He later transitioned into real estate investing, focusing on affordable housing and building a portfolio of mobile home communities and multifamily housing investments.

Now Mike Conlon has signed on to join Abundance Studios® as an Executive Producer. Through his work with Affordable Communities Group and Affordable Housing Investment Specialists, Conlon has helped provide housing opportunities while educating investors on the importance and impact of affordable housing. His entrepreneurial mindset, investment expertise, and passion for creating lasting value will provide valuable insights as Abundance Studios® continues producing films that inspire, educate, and create meaningful change.

“Stories have the power to change the way people see the world and the opportunities around them,” said Conlon. “I'm honored to join Abundance Studios® and support projects that not only entertain but also inspire people to think differently and take action.”

About Mike Conlon

Mike Conlon is President and CEO of Affordable Communities Group, LLC and Affordable Housing Investment Specialists. A graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School, he has built a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, investor, educator, and business owner. His work focuses on affordable housing investments, investor education, and helping others create long-term value through strategic business and real estate decisions.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a cause-driven film production company dedicated to MAKING HOPE VISIBLE by creating impactful, socially conscious films that inspire action and elevate stories of extraordinary people and organizations. The studio collaborates with entrepreneurs, creatives, and changemakers to fund and produce films that make a difference in the world.



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