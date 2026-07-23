BASF South Africa marks 60 years in the country by unveiling STEM education legacy project

The newly refurbished science laboratory at Sandringham High School BASF South Africa marks 60 years in the country by unveiling a STEM education legacy project in collaboration with customers and partners. BASF & partners from Kansai Plascon, Bustque, Foam Factory, Trend Group, Protek, A-Thermal, and Technical Finishes at the newly refurbished wellness centre at Sandringham High

Celebrating Mandela Day, BASF South Africa marks 60 years in the country, unveiling a STEM education legacy project in collaboration with customers and partners

This investment is about far more than improved facilities. It creates an environment that inspires confidence, curiosity and a belief in what is possible.” — Pascal Rekhoto, Principal of Sandringham High School

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BASF South Africa is marking its 60th anniversary by investing in the future of local communities through impactful initiatives that honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy of service, dignity and social justice.

More than 100 BASF employees, customers, strategic partners and members of the Sandringham High School community came together in Johannesburg on July 16th to revitalise key school facilities and create a more dignified environment for learning and well-being.

In honour of Nelson Mandela Day and BASF South Africa’s 60-year milestone, the company unveiled a refurbished science laboratory, marking the start of a phased STEM upliftment programme aimed at strengthening science education and expanding opportunities for future generations.

Sandringham High School, a public secondary school serving approximately 1,100 learners, was identified as a beneficiary following a BASF assessment that highlighted the need to upgrade science laboratories, educator wellness facilities, the reception area and other spaces that support teaching, learning and learner well-being.

Pascal Rekhoto, Principal of Sandringham High School, said: "This investment is about far more than improved facilities. It creates an environment that inspires confidence, curiosity and a belief in what is possible. The refurbishment of our science laboratory and school facilities will strengthen STEM learning while fostering pride and belonging among our learners. We are grateful to BASF, its customers and strategic partners including Kansai Plascon, Bustque, Foam Factory, Trend Group, Protek, A-Thermal, and Technical Finishes, a Saint-Gobain brand for investing in the future of our learners and helping us build a stronger foundation for generations to come."

The Sandringham project forms part of BASF South Africa's broader socio-economic development programme, delivered through more than 10 non-profit organisation partnerships across the country. These collaborations support priorities such as youth development, STEM education, disability inclusion, family support, WASH initiatives, school infrastructure improvement, community upliftment and food security.

Wojciech Kulma, Managing Director of BASF South Africa, said: "Our 60-year journey in South Africa is a story of partnership, innovation and shared progress. As we celebrate this milestone with our employees, customers and partners, we wanted to create a legacy that extends beyond our anniversary and contributes meaningfully to the communities in which we operate. Through this initiative, we are investing not only in infrastructure, but also in opportunity, dignity and hope for future generations."

In KwaZulu-Natal, BASF employees and partners are also supporting mothers and newborn babies through a community outreach initiative at St Mary's Hospital in Pinetown. Volunteers are preparing and distributing care packs to address essential maternal and infant needs, reinforcing BASF's commitment to improving well-being through practical, community-driven interventions.

Guided by its purpose of creating chemistry for a sustainable future, BASF's corporate citizenship initiatives create lasting impact by improving access to education, supporting community well-being and advancing inclusion. The programme contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDGs 3, 4, 10, and 17.

Pfarelo Mutwanamba, Head of Finance, Tax and Controlling Africa and Chair of the BASF South Africa’s B-BBEE Committee, said: "Sustainable socio-economic development requires more than investment; it requires collaboration, commitment and a shared vision for the future. By bringing together our employees, customers, non-profit partners and communities, we are creating meaningful and lasting impact. Every school strengthened, learner empowered and community supported is an investment in South Africa's future."

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