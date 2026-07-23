NCDOR Publishes Notice On Additional Interest Relief For Victims Of Hurricane Helene
Raleigh, N.C.
The N.C. Department of Revenue has published an important notice to provide information on additional interest relief available to certain taxpayers provided in Session Law 2026-31.
The additional interest relief is available to eligible taxpayers for franchise, corporate income, individual income (including partnership and estate and trust tax) and withholding tax.
The notice includes the following information:
- Taxpayers Eligible for Additional Interest Relief
- Counties Eligible for Additional Interest Relief
- Description of Additional Interest Relief
- How to Receive Additional Interest Relief
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