Opus Virtual Offices Helps International Travelers and Remote Workers Stay Professionally Reachable

Wherever in the world work takes you, your business stays reachable. Use promo code TRAVEL100 to waive the $100 setup fee.

Our clients run their companies from beaches, apartments, and airports across the globe, and their customers never feel the distance. With Opus, you never miss the call that grows your business.” — Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Virtual Offices , a leading provider of virtual office solutions with 650-plus locations across the United States, today announced a new initiative for international travelers, remote workers, and digital nomads who refuse to let distance cost them business. For a limited time, globally minded professionals can use promo code TRAVEL100 to waive the $100 setup fee.Working from anywhere is easier than ever, but staying reachable is not. Clients still expect a U.S. business address, a professional phone presence, and calls answered during American business hours, no matter what time zone their consultant, developer, or advisor happens to be in. A missed call from ten time zones away looks exactly like a missed call from across town.Opus Virtual Offices solves this with a live receptionist answering calls in the company's name Monday through Friday, a prestigious commercial business address in any major U.S. city, and professional mail handling for correspondence that cannot wait for a return flight. The all-inclusive plan is $99 a month with no long-term contract and no hidden fees.For clients abroad, Opus offers international call transfer, sending incoming business calls directly to an international number, so a client calling a Miami office number can reach its owner in Lisbon, Bangkok, or Buenos Aires without ever knowing the difference. The Callout feature lets travelers place calls from anywhere in the world while displaying their U.S. business number as the caller ID, functioning as their American phone line wherever they are."Talent stopped being tied to a zip code a long time ago, but credibility still lives at a U.S. business address," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "Our clients run their companies from beaches, apartments, and airports across the globe, and their customers never feel the distance. With Opus, you can see the world and never miss the call that grows your business."New clients can sign up at opusvirtualoffices.com and use promo code TRAVEL100 to waive the $100 setup fee.About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

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