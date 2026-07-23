Award winning Mysterymen and Gumby author from the 80's New Wave returns with The Santos Sisters/Flaming Carrot X-Over
First look at the upcoming The Santos Sisters/Flaming Carrot crossover headlines a weekend of appearances from legendary creator Bob Burden.
"It’s been so much fun working with the Santos Sisters boys.” Said Burden, “I’m getting to relive the “New Wave” spirit of those good, old, salad days when I was starting out.”
To promote the new Santos Sisters crossover, Burden is pulling one of his old promotional concepts out of mothballs. “We’re going to have a special limited, signed and numbered SKETCH edition of the first issue of Flaming CARROT/Santos Sisters crossover for the press, distributors and some shop owners to preview the book. “Only a hundred or two will be printed and the back cover will have boxes for sketches from me, Greg and Fake. We will be selling some of the surplus copies to readers and fans during my signings (see below) to support the book, buy adds and maybe even get the boys out to SDCC next year, sort of like Kickstarter style.” Only Burden will be at San Diego Comic Con this year, but Greg and Fake will do a sketch, whenever you catch them at a con appearance in the future. “Specials and incentives like this helped keep up rolling back in the old days and things are just as tough for independent creators these days. Of course all of the money raised will go to the Santos Sisters project, you know, for more adds and con appearances and I don’t need a penny of it. “
San Diego Comic-Con Schedule
Burden will appear throughout the convention at the following locations:
Thursday, July 23
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Cool Lines Booth #5112-5118 (Overlooking Artist's Alley)
Friday, July 24
10:00am – 12:00pm Antarctic Press Booth #2309
2pm to 3pm – Scott Eder Galleries
Saturday, July 25
10:00am – 12:00pm Antarctic Press Booth #2309
1:00pm – 3:00pm Cool Lines Booth #5112-5118 (Overlooking Artist's Alley)
Sunday, July 26
11:15am Steve Ditko: His "Amazing" Career
Room 5AB
Burden joins Frank Miller, Michael Uslan, and Mark Ditko for a special panel celebrating the life and legacy of Steve Ditko.
Burden joked about the remainder of his Comic-Con schedule.
"The rest of the time I've secured a gig down in National City where I dress up as a Pharaoh and spin a sign around on the sidewalk in front of a used car lot. (Just kidding. I'll be around the show all weekend
Reflecting on the panel, Burden said participating in the Steve Ditko tribute carries special meaning.
"I'm really happy to be on the Ditko panel. Steve was a great artist and a great friend," Burden said. "Never hesitating to take time to give pointers, reminisce about his early days or discuss philosophy. He was a brilliant person, but a very down-to-earth, working-class guy who took the time to be himself and who really breathed a lot of emotion, verisimilitude and the angst of youth into comics through his Spider-Man character, and in turn into a new age of comics."
Philip Nelson
Nelco Media
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