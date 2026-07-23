Award winning Mysterymen and Gumby author from the 80's New Wave returns with The Santos Sisters/Flaming Carrot X-Over

In the New Wave era of comics, Bob Burden adresses fans at a comic convetion. The Santos Sisters team up with Flaming Carrot for Fun Special Mini Series A sneak peek at The Santos Sisters/Flaming Carrot X-Over

First look at the upcoming The Santos Sisters/Flaming Carrot crossover headlines a weekend of appearances from legendary creator Bob Burden.

I’m getting to relive the “New Wave” spirit of those good, old, salad days when I was starting out.” — Bob Burden

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Burden , creator of Flaming Carrot, Mysterymen, and writer of numerous award-winning GUMBY comics over the years, will appear at San Diego Comic-Con this coming week with multiple signings (always free of charge), a special, convention-only Flaming Carrot/Santos Sisters sketch edition and a featured Sunday panel honoring his longtime friend and creative colleague, Steve Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man."It’s been so much fun working with the Santos Sisters boys.” Said Burden, “I’m getting to relive the “New Wave” spirit of those good, old, salad days when I was starting out.”To promote the new Santos Sisters crossover, Burden is pulling one of his old promotional concepts out of mothballs. “We’re going to have a special limited, signed and numbered SKETCH edition of the first issue of Flaming CARROT/Santos Sisters crossover for the press, distributors and some shop owners to preview the book. “Only a hundred or two will be printed and the back cover will have boxes for sketches from me, Greg and Fake. We will be selling some of the surplus copies to readers and fans during my signings (see below) to support the book, buy adds and maybe even get the boys out to SDCC next year, sort of like Kickstarter style.” Only Burden will be at San Diego Comic Con this year, but Greg and Fake will do a sketch, whenever you catch them at a con appearance in the future. “Specials and incentives like this helped keep up rolling back in the old days and things are just as tough for independent creators these days. Of course all of the money raised will go to the Santos Sisters project, you know, for more adds and con appearances and I don’t need a penny of it. “San Diego Comic-Con ScheduleBurden will appear throughout the convention at the following locations:Thursday, July 231:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.Cool Lines Booth #5112-5118 (Overlooking Artist's Alley)Friday, July 2410:00am – 12:00pm Antarctic Press Booth #23092pm to 3pm – Scott Eder GalleriesSaturday, July 2510:00am – 12:00pm Antarctic Press Booth #23091:00pm – 3:00pm Cool Lines Booth #5112-5118 (Overlooking Artist's Alley)Sunday, July 2611:15am Steve Ditko: His "Amazing" CareerRoom 5ABBurden joins Frank Miller, Michael Uslan, and Mark Ditko for a special panel celebrating the life and legacy of Steve Ditko.Burden joked about the remainder of his Comic-Con schedule."The rest of the time I've secured a gig down in National City where I dress up as a Pharaoh and spin a sign around on the sidewalk in front of a used car lot. (Just kidding. I'll be around the show all weekendReflecting on the panel, Burden said participating in the Steve Ditko tribute carries special meaning."I'm really happy to be on the Ditko panel. Steve was a great artist and a great friend," Burden said. "Never hesitating to take time to give pointers, reminisce about his early days or discuss philosophy. He was a brilliant person, but a very down-to-earth, working-class guy who took the time to be himself and who really breathed a lot of emotion, verisimilitude and the angst of youth into comics through his Spider-Man character, and in turn into a new age of comics."

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