SLED Charges Chesterfield County Woman with Lottery Fraud
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Monique Patrice Nivens, 49, with Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Details can be found in the attached warrant.
Nivens was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov
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