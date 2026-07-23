Fund for Modern Courts Commends Mayor Mamdani for Constituting Advisory Committee on the Judiciary 

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fund for Modern Courts today commended Mayor Zohran Mamdani for constituting the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary, an important step toward ensuring the timely appointment of highly qualified judges to New York City's trial courts.The Mayor's Advisory Committee plays a critical role in evaluating candidates for appointment to the Family Court, Criminal Court, and Civil Court. With the Committee now constituted, the process can move forward to help fill current and future vacancies with judges of the highest caliber.“The constitution of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary marks an important milestone in resuming the important work of filling vacancies across the New York City court system.” said Abbe R. Gluck, Chair of the Fund for Modern Courts. “A thoughtful and timely selection process is essential to ensuring that vacancies can be filled with highly qualified judges who will serve New Yorkers with integrity and independence. Filling existing vacancies is also critical in ensuring that all New Yorkers have access to the courts.For nearly seventy years, the Fund for Modern Courts has advocated for an independent, merit-based judicial selection process that promotes excellence on the bench and strengthens public confidence in New York's courts. The organization has long supported judicial selection processes that are rigorous, transparent, and designed to identify highly qualified candidates from across the legal profession.###

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