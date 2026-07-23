SwiftWall® Launches Freedom 250 Program to Invest in Employees' Children's Futures

A swiftwall family with a newborn will receive new benefit from working at SwiftWall

New employee benefit expands beyond federal eligibility to help every SwiftWall employee invest in their children's financial future.

Wow, going beyond the government program to include every employee's child under 18 shows the kind of forward-thinking generosity that truly sets SwiftWall apart.” — Leah Lindauer

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwiftWall today announced the launch of its Freedom 250 Program, a new employee benefit designed to help families begin investing in their children's financial future.The program builds on the newly established Trump Accounts by matching the initial investment when eligible employees open an account for their child. In addition, SwiftWall is extending the benefit beyond the government's eligibility requirements by making a significant contribution for every employee's child under the age of 18, regardless of whether they qualify under the federal program.The Freedom 250 Program officially went into effect on July 17, 2026, and is available to all eligible SwiftWall employees."Financial literacy and long-term investing are some of the greatest gifts we can give the next generation," said Joe Asiala, CEO of SwiftWall. "We want our employees to know we're invested in their families just as much as we're invested in our business. Our hope is that these accounts become a foundation for future opportunities and encourage lifelong financial responsibility."By expanding eligibility beyond the federal program, SwiftWall is reinforcing its commitment to supporting employees and creating benefits that have a lasting impact on families."Wow, going beyond the government program to include every employee's child under 18 shows the kind of forward-thinking generosity that truly sets SwiftWall apart," said Leah, Process Engineer and recent parent at SwiftWall. "This is an amazing commitment to employees and their families."The Freedom 250 Program reflects SwiftWall's belief that investing in people extends beyond the workplace. By encouraging employees to begin investing early for their children, the company hopes to foster stronger financial literacy and help create opportunities for the next generation.James, a father of two and sales representative on our internal sales team had said, “Thankful for Swiftwall on their generous donation to help both my children and the other children of the Swiftwall family start saving for their futures.”About SwiftWallSwiftWalldesigns and manufactures innovative temporary wall systems that help organizations create safe, clean, and professional spaces during construction, renovation, and events. Proudly manufactured in the USA, SwiftWall solutions are trusted across industries including aviation, healthcare, education, commercial construction, and live events.

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