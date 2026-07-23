Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 22, 2026

CCTV: This week, China submitted its Position Paper on Global Cyber Governance in the Digital Intelligent Age to the first meeting of the Global Mechanism on developments in the field of ICTs in the context of international security and advancing responsible State behavior in the use of ICTs. Can you share more information on that?

Lin Jian: As the latest step to implement the Global Governance Initiative and build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, China submitted a position paper to the Global Mechanism on developments in the field of ICTs in the context of international security and advancing responsible State behavior in the use of ICTs to share China’s latest position and propositions on global cyber governance in the digital intelligent age.

The document advocates respecting digital sovereignty and promoting development for all. Countries have the right to independently choose their paths of digital intelligent technology development including AI, as well as to independently choose AI technologies, products, and services in light of their respective national conditions. No country should be forced to take sides. This is another important principle after cyber sovereignty that China put forward on global cyber governance. The document stresses that all countries should observe the purposes and principles of the UN Charter in cyberspace to jointly safeguard peace and stability. It also calls for upholding multilateralism and addressing effectively the disruptive impact of emerging technologies such as AI on cyber security, and formulate international cyberspace rules that keep pace with the times.

China stands ready to have closer cooperation with other countries to enable a more just, equitable and effective international order in cyberspace and build a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

Reuters: Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on the sidelines of the ASEAN meeting today that Australia regards China’s recent missile test in the Pacific as destabilizing, and expressed serious concern over the recent South China Sea incident between China and the Philippines. She also said Australia is concerned about “some of the aggression” it is seeing in the South China Sea, and that countries in the region have a choice to make about how to respond. What is China’s response?

Lin Jian: China has made its position clear on the Philippine personnel’s malicious attack on Chinese law enforcement personnel. Relevant countries turned a blind eye to the sheer facts of the Philippines’ infringement activities and provocations, made groundless accusations against China, and rehashed “the South China Sea Arbitral Award,” which is illegal, null and void. China firmly opposes such actions.

With the joint efforts of China and ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea is generally stable. The root cause of the tension at sea lies with the deliberate infringement activities and provocation of the Philippines. Relevant countries are not parties in the South China Sea, and are in no position to interfere in the maritime issues between countries concerned. Apparently, whenever something happens at sea, the same few countries immediately point their fingers at China regardless of who exactly is at fault. Are they trying to keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable, or simply to destabilize? I think the answer is quite clear. We urge relevant countries to stop hyping up tensions and sowing confrontation, and earnestly respect regional countries’ effort for peace and stability in the South China Sea.

China will continue firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, rights and interests in accordance with the law, properly handling maritime disputes with parties concerned through dialogue and consultation, working with ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and moving forward consultations on a code of conduct in the South China Sea so as to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

On the test launch, China has made clear its position more than once. The launch is a routine training activity of China’s military. It is not directed at any specific country or target. The Chinese side had notified relevant countries including Australia beforehand, as is consistent with international law and customary international practice.