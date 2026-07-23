Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Provides Insights Into Market Evolution And Growth Prospects

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The Business Research Company's Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market is gaining considerable attention as the need for accurate and continuous blood pressure tracking grows worldwide. With advancements in technology and increasing awareness about hypertension and cardiovascular health, this market is set for significant expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping this sector.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size and Expected Growth

The market for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices has experienced swift growth recently. It is projected to rise from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.29 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth during the earlier period was largely due to limited availability of monitoring devices, reliance on manual blood pressure checks, a growing number of hypertension cases, increased cardiovascular monitoring in hospitals, and heightened awareness of conditions like nocturnal and white-coat hypertension.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching a value of $1.98 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3%. This anticipated growth can be linked to technological breakthroughs in wearable and smartphone-compatible devices, a rise in homecare usage, growing demand for automated ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices, the broadening of remote patient monitoring solutions, and greater integration with digital health platforms and telemedicine services. Key trends during this period include widespread adoption of home-based blood pressure monitoring, growth in wearable and smartphone-enabled ABPM devices, increased awareness of white-coat and nocturnal hypertension, expansion of cardiovascular monitoring before and after surgery, and a stronger focus on continuous and remote patient monitoring.

Understanding Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Their Benefits

Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices are specialized medical instruments designed to measure blood pressure continuously over a 24-hour period while patients engage in their normal daily routines. These devices usually consist of a cuff paired with a digital recorder worn on the body. Compared to single-point blood pressure readings, ABPM offers a more accurate and comprehensive profile of a patient’s blood pressure patterns. This method is particularly valuable for diagnosing conditions such as white-coat hypertension, where blood pressure spikes in clinical settings, and nocturnal hypertension, characterized by high blood pressure during sleep.

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Primary Factors Propelling the Growth of the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

One of the chief drivers of market expansion is the rising prevalence of hypertension, a condition marked by persistently elevated blood pressure in the arteries. This increase is largely fueled by unhealthy eating habits, sedentary lifestyles, and growing obesity rates worldwide. Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices play an essential role in managing hypertension by providing continuous, accurate readings throughout daily life and sleep cycles. This enables healthcare providers to make better diagnoses and tailor treatments more effectively. For example, a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) in September 2023 noted that hypertension affects roughly 1 in 3 adults globally—about 1.3 billion people. The WHO also highlighted that achieving a 50% effective treatment coverage by 2025 could help prevent 76 million deaths by 2050. Such statistics emphasize the crucial role these devices will have in supporting hypertension management and driving market growth.

Regional Overview Highlighting Leaders in the Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market

In 2025, North America dominated the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market, holding the largest regional share. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing area during the upcoming years. The market analysis covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive outlook on global market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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