Rite Way's Feel The Love® Program Is Back: Nominate a Hero for a Free Heating and Cooling System in 2026

Nominations Are Open Through August 31, 2026 for Tucson, Sierra Vista & Phoenix Residents to Submit a Deserving Hero for a Free Heating and Cooling Install

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not everyone who makes a difference gets recognized for it. The Feel The Loveprogram exists to change that. Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is proud to bring the Feel The Loveprogram back to Southern Arizona and the Phoenix East Valley, continuing a tradition of recognizing unsung community heroes with a free, high-efficiency heating and cooling system courtesy of the Lennox Foundation, and nominations from people like you are what make it happen.Nominations are open now through August 31, 2026, for residents in Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Phoenix. Anyone can nominate someone they believe deserves it. There's no cost, no complicated process, and no catch.The Feel The Loveprogram is a national initiative through the Lennox Foundation, and Rite Way is proud to be one of the select Lennox dealers chosen to bring it to life locally. The program works through a three-way partnership: Lennox provides the systems, Rite Way technicians volunteer their time and labor, and community members nominate the people who deserve it most. Recipients pay nothing. The installation is completely free."We've always believed that if you take care of people the right way, everything else follows. The Feel The Love program is a chance to do exactly that – and for our team, it never gets old," says Rick Walter, President of Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.Summer in Arizona is not the same as summer anywhere else. Temperatures regularly exceed 110°F across the Valley and push well past 100°F in the Tucson basin and surrounding communities. For families without a working heating and cooling system, that's not just discomfort, it's a genuine health and safety risk. Rite Way technicians have seen it firsthand. From the Catalina Foothills to Green Valley, from Sierra Vista to Gilbert, they've been in homes where aging or failing equipment has pushed families to the edge. A free AC installation through Feel The Love doesn't just bring cool air into a house, it brings peace of mind.The best nominations come from people who know a hero personally. Ideal nominees are individuals who give to others consistently and quietly, without expectation of anything in return. Strong candidates include veterans and active-duty military families, teachers, nurses, and first responders, community volunteers and nonprofit workers, elderly residents on fixed incomes, and families facing financial hardship or unexpected life circumstances. If someone in your life fits that description, they deserve to be considered.Nominations close August 31, 2026, with installations scheduled for Fall 2026. The program is open to anyone in the Tucson, Sierra Vista, or Phoenix East Valley area, and there is no cost to the recipient. Submit your nomination at ritewayac.com/nominate About Rite Way Heating, Cooling & PlumbingFounded in Tucson, Arizona in 1959, Rite Way Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is the largest heating, air conditioning, and plumbing company headquartered in Southern Arizona. With more than 400 employees across Tucson, Sierra Vista, and Phoenix, Rite Way delivers expert AC repair , installation, and maintenance along with full-service heating and plumbing to homes and businesses throughout Southern Arizona and the Phoenix East Valley. Rite Way is A+ accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is a proud recipient of the 2025 Dave Lennox Award and the 2025 Lennox Centurion Award.To schedule service or learn more, call Tucson/Sierra Vista at (520) 201-4626 or Phoenix at (480) 405-4010, or visit ritewayac.com.

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