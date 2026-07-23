Peter Embiricos Highlights Research Showing Fitness Can Improve at Any Age

Peter Embiricos discusses research showing fitness can still improve later in life, despite age-related physical decline.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from Sweden's Karolinska Institutet is challenging the idea that aging inevitably limits physical improvement. Fitness trainer Peter Embiricos explained that after following adults for 47 years, researchers found that while strength and cardiovascular fitness begin to gradually decline around age 35, individuals who started exercising later in life were still able to improve their physical capacity by up to 10 percent. The findings reinforce an encouraging message for adults who believe they have missed their opportunity to become healthier.

The research tracked participants between the ages of 35 and 79 and found that although age-related decline is a natural part of life, regular physical activity continued to provide measurable benefits throughout adulthood. Participants who increased their activity levels later in life demonstrated meaningful improvements despite beginning after the point when physical performance had already started to decrease.

According to Peter Embiricos, the study highlights that consistency matters far more than when someone begins.

"Many people assume that if they didn't stay active in their twenties, they've already fallen too far behind," said Embiricos. "This research shows that the body remains remarkably adaptable. Starting later is still far better than never starting at all."

The findings also reinforce the importance of building sustainable exercise habits rather than pursuing short-term fitness goals. While strength, endurance, and cardiovascular capacity naturally decline over time, regular exercise helps preserve functional ability, supports independence, and improves overall quality of life as people age.

Embiricos believes these results should encourage people who have delayed exercise because they feel intimidated or discouraged by their age or current fitness level.

"The biggest barrier for many people isn't their physical condition—it's believing that change is no longer possible," Embiricos said. "Small, consistent improvements accumulate over time, and every workout is an investment in your future health regardless of when you begin."

The research also aligns with growing evidence that regular exercise contributes to healthier aging by supporting cardiovascular health, muscle strength, balance, mobility, and everyday function. Rather than focusing on reversing aging, experts increasingly recommend maintaining an active lifestyle to slow physical decline and preserve long-term wellbeing.

As more adults look for realistic ways to stay healthy throughout life, the study offers an optimistic reminder that meaningful progress remains achievable. Whether someone is returning to exercise after years away or beginning for the first time, developing consistent habits can still produce measurable improvements in physical capacity.



About Peter Embiricos

Peter Embiricos is a personal trainer based in San Diego, California. He specializes in personalized 1-on-1 coaching and creates customized workout plans tailored to each client’s unique goals and fitness level. Peter is dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting results through expert guidance, motivation, and consistent support.

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