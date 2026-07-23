38% of Late-Stage Rounds Priced Flat or Down in Q1 2026

A new Yanne Capital research paper, The Down Round Playbook, finds Series D+ hit hardest with 41% down rounds and a -44% median markdown against prior post-mone

The founders who are getting through 2026 in good shape are the ones who took the clean price and kept the cap table simple.” — Alex Ozdemir, Managing Partner, Yanne Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty-eight percent of Series C and later financings priced flat or down in the first quarter of 2026, with Series D+ rounds carrying a median markdown of 44 percent against their prior post-money valuation, according to new research from Yanne Capital. The firm's new paper, The Down Round Playbook, argues the growth-stage market has reset, not collapsed.

The Reset Is Stratified, Not Systemic

Yanne Capital's read across live growth mandates is that the 2026 fundraising market is not in distress. It is in discipline. Four years after the 2021 valuation peak, private companies are being priced against public comparables, revenue efficiency, and the practical question of who needs whom at the table. The repricing is real, but it is orderly, and it is concentrated where the 2021 excess was most acute.

The distribution matters more than the headline. Series A rounds saw 14 percent price flat or down in Q1 2026. Series D+ reached 41 percent, with a median markdown of 44 percent versus the prior round's post-money valuation. The deeper a company sits in its cap table, the harder the repricing, because that is where the 2021 dollars concentrated and where the multiple compression now falls (Source: Yanne Capital analysis of Carta State of Private Markets, PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor Q1 2026, and Cooley Venture Financing Report Q4 2025).

What the desk sees on the ground is consistent with those figures. Growth investors are underwriting to 18 to 24 months of default-alive runway post-close, and rounds that cannot show that runway math are stalling in diligence rather than closing at a headline that flatters the last mark.

Structure Is the Story The Headline Number Hides

The more important shift in 2026 is not the price. It is the terms. Structured components appeared in 47 percent of growth-stage rounds in Q1 2026, up from 14 percent at the 2021 peak. Pay-to-play provisions reached 19 percent of term sheets, a 3.2x increase versus 2021. 1.5x liquidation preferences, 8 percent cumulative dividends, and participation rights are now recurring features of term sheets that would have been clean four years ago.

Yanne Capital's core argument is that structure is dilution delayed. An 8 percent cumulative dividend on a 20 million dollar investment compounds to roughly 29 million in liquidation math over five years. Layer in participation and a 1.5x preference, and a flat round can become materially more dilutive at exit than a clean 1x non-participating round taken at a 40 percent headline markdown.

Founders who optimize for the press-release valuation are often paying for it in the waterfall. The cleaner trade, in most cases the desk works, is to accept the new price, take 1x non-participating preferred, and preserve the common stack for the next cycle.

Six Plays That Are Working

The paper lays out six paths Yanne Capital sees closing in the current market. The Clean Reset accepts the new price, takes 1x non-participating preferred, and funds 24 months. The Insider-Led Extension with Discount typically prices 20 to 35 percent below the last round and buys time without opening a full external process. The Structured Growth Round trades headline valuation for preference and dividend terms, and is appropriate only when the compounding math is quantified in advance.

The Pay-to-Play Cleanup uses the mechanic to reconcentrate ownership around investors who will keep funding the business. The Venture Debt and Equity Combo, typically 60 to 75 percent debt and 25 to 40 percent equity, reduces dilution for companies with predictable revenue and covenant capacity. The Strategic Acquihire or M&A Pivot is the right answer when the standalone equity story no longer clears the bar and the team and technology carry independent value.

These are not mutually exclusive. The strongest processes the firm has run in the last four quarters combine two or three, most often an insider extension paired with venture debt, or a clean equity round layered with a modest debt tranche to extend runway without further dilution.

Sector Dispersion Is Wider Than The Averages Suggest

The averages understate how bifurcated the market has become. Enterprise SaaS is the sharpest reset the desk tracks. Multiples that reached 40 to 60 times ARR in 2021 have compressed to 8 to 14 times, and clean rounds in the sector are printing headline markdowns of 40 to 55 percent. That is not a market failure. It is a return to the multiple range that governed the sector before the 2020 to 2021 anomaly.

At the other end of the distribution, the top 15 or so AI-native infrastructure companies continue to raise at full prices, in some cases at premiums to their last round. Consumer fintech, direct-to-consumer, and later-stage marketplaces sit closer to the SaaS end of the range. Vertical software with durable gross margins and healthcare infrastructure sit between the two poles.

The practical implication for founders is that the right play depends on where the company sits in this dispersion, not on the market average. A 44 percent markdown is punitive against a 2021 comparable and rational against a 2019 one. The paper's field guide is organized around that distinction.

What Comes After The Down Round

Yanne Capital's closing argument is that down rounds are the middle of the story, not the end. The founders who navigate the reset well emerge with cleaner cap tables, harder businesses, and a defensible starting line for the next valuation cycle. The founders who avoid the reset, by stacking structure onto a flat headline, tend to arrive at the next round with a waterfall that no new investor wants to underwrite.

The mechanics of the 2026 market are the mechanics of a functioning capital market. Prices reflect fundamentals, terms reflect leverage, and discipline has returned to both sides of the table. That is the environment the paper is written for.

“The founders who are getting through 2026 in good shape are the ones who took the clean price and kept the cap table simple. The ones who traded headline valuation for structure are discovering that an 8 percent cumulative dividend and a 1.5x participating preference compound into a waterfall the next investor will not touch.”

— Alex Ozdemir, Managing Partner, Yanne Capital

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