Lafourche and Pointe Coupee Parish Residents Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. – Homeowners and renters inLafourche and Pointe Coupee parishes are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Tropical Storm Arthur on June 17-18.

Survivors with flood insurance should file a claim with their flood insurance provider first, then apply for FEMA assistance. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your flood insurance policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance. Note: Homeowners and renters’ insurance typically do not cover flood damage. Filing a claim for flood damage under these policies may not result in coverage and could affect your insurance record.

Lafourche and Point Coupee join the four parishes previously approved for FEMA assistance: Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne.

The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by going online at disasterassistance.gov. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

If you need more information or additional help:

§ Download the FEMA App to complete your application and find other resources.

§ Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central time for assistance in multiple languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

§ Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find one in your area, click here.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.





For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4927. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.