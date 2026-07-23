Young car enthusiasts had just as much reason to stop by the IAM District 77 booth as their parents during this year’s Street Machine Nationals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in St. Paul.

While adults learned about the IAM’s work representing working families and picked up IAM-branded giveaways, children selected free Hot Wheels cars before heading over to the event’s Hot Wheels Kid Zone to put them to use. The family-friendly event helped District 77 connect with tens of thousands of attendees during one of the Midwest’s premier automotive shows.

Volunteers from IAM Locals 459 and 737 staffed the booth throughout the three-day event, engaging with visitors and sharing information about the IAM’s representation of skilled workers across a variety of industries. Local 737, whose members work throughout the automotive industry, was a natural fit for the event.

“Our members have a long history of building, repairing, and maintaining the vehicles that keep America moving,” said IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli. “Participating in the Street Machine Nationals was a natural opportunity to celebrate that connection while showcasing the work the IAM does on behalf of working families and our communities.”

“Thousands of families come together to celebrate their passion for automobiles, and it creates a natural setting to talk about the work our members do, the careers they build, and the difference a union makes,” said IAM District 77 Directing Business Representative Andrew Peltier. “Events like this strengthen our visibility in the community and help introduce a new generation to the IAM.”

View photos from the event here.

Community events like the Street Machine Nationals help District 77 share the IAM’s story while building lasting relationships throughout the community.

The post IAM District 77 Connects with Thousands at Minnesota’s Street Machine Nationals appeared first on IAM Union.

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