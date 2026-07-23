Saint Tropez most expensive beach destination in France, survey reveals

PARIS, FRANCE, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint-Tropez, the iconic French Riviera resort town, is by a wide margin the priciest beach destination in France, according to a recent survey conducted by France Magazine , a leading online publication dedicated to France and French culture.Known globally for its glamorous reputation, Saint Tropez famously transformed from a quiet Mediterranean fishing village into a legendary playground for the international jet-set in the 1950s. Today, its picturesque harbor is lined with multimillion-dollar yachts, high-end designer boutiques, and exclusive beach clubs. Yet, despite the undeniable glitz, the town retains much of its historic Provencal charm, defined by pastel-hued houses, narrow cobblestone alleyways, and the quintessential Place des Lices, where locals gather to play pétanque beneath the shade of ancient plane trees.The survey evaluated lodging costs across more than 100 coastal towns in France. To rank the destinations, researchers determined the cheapest available rate for a double room in hotels with at least a three-star rating during the peak travel month of August 2026.Commanding an average of €565 per night, Saint Tropez is over 75% more expensive than its neighbor, Ramatuelle, which claimed the second position. Rounding out the top three is the glamorous autonomous city-state of Monaco, which was also factored into the study.Outside of the renowned Côte d'Azur, Cap Ferret emerged as the most expensive spot. Often dubbed the "French Hamptons," the Atlantic coastal town ranks sixth overall with an average nightly rate of €286.Below the 10 most expensive French beach destinations for this summer, based on the average nightly rates for the most affordable double rooms in August 2026 (data collected mid-July via leading hotel booking platforms):Saint-Tropez – €565Ramatuelle – €326Monaco – €301Cavalaire-sur-Mer – €294Bandol – €288Cap Ferret – €286Grimaud – €282Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat – €280Cabourg – €276Porto-Vecchio – €252Source:

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