Go Fractional Launches the First Live Benchmark Report on the Fractional Workforce

The 2026 State of Fractional Work is a live benchmark combining real-time data from Go Fractional's Job Board with a survey of 213 fractional executives.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGo Fractional, the largest platform connecting fractional executives with scaling companies, home to 15,000 vetted fractional profiles, today announced the launch of the 2026 State of Fractional Work , the first benchmark for the fractional workforce built with live platform data.Unlike traditional, static reports, the 2026 State of Fractional Work updates continuously, reflecting real-time shifts in hiring demand, compensation, engagements, and work models across the Fractional Job Board. Combined with survey insights from 213 fractional leaders, it offers a dynamic view of how the fractional landscape is evolving."One of the biggest challenges in an expanding and rapidly changing market is the lack of shared benchmarks: companies want to know what they should budget and fractional leaders want to know how to price their services,” said Jonathan Grana, CEO and Founder of Go Fractional. “This report aligns both sides with real market data pulled from our expansive membership network of fractional leaders, which is growing by 10% each month.”These are the top-level takeaways:1. *$161/hr is the average hourly rate for fractional engagements as of July 23, 2026.2. *The most in-demand fractional roles include CFO, CMO, and Project Manager as of July 23, 2026,3. 92% of fractional professionals still rely on personal networks as their primary channel for finding clients.4. 29% of fractional professionals now use fractional talent platforms to source work, representing a fast-growing channel alongside personal referrals.5. 53% of all fractional roles are remote, meaning companies are largely designing these engagements to be location-agnostic.6. 50% of surveyed fractional professionals manage 2–3 clients at once.7. 90% of respondents named client acquisition as their biggest challenge.*Data updates live in real-time. Numbers and information change constantly.What Makes This Report DifferentThe 2026 State of Fractional Work is the only report of its kind that updates in real time. That means:- Companies hiring fractional talent, such as a fractional CFO or a fractional CMO , can use the report to benchmark rates and demand in their function before starting a search.- Professionals building fractional careers can compare their rates to the broader market, see where demand is growing, and make more informed decisions about how to position themselves for success.- Journalists can revisit a dynamic database throughout the year to track demand shifts by vertical, compensation trends, and evolving work models.MethodologyThe 2026 State of Fractional Work was built using three primary data sources:- Platform data: What the market is searching for, sourced from activity on the Fractional Job Board across 10 categories (operations, marketing, legal, product, engineering, finance, sales, data, design and people), updated continuously.- Survey data: What practitioners are experiencing, sourced from responses from 213 fractional professionals collected in April 2026.- Engagement data: How companies and fractional leaders are using the Go Fractional platform, sourced from talent profiles and engagements within our network, updated continuously.About Go FractionalGo Fractional connects companies with top fractional talent through a network of 15,000 vetted fractional profiles. It offers founder‑level leaders the opportunity to earn competitive rates while maintaining the flexibility to pursue their own projects. Go Fractional partners with businesses seeking cross‑industry expertise from seasoned professionals who are ready to solve challenges faced by startups and scale‑ups.Connect with us

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