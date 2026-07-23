Route 867 Bridge Over I-81 in Rockingham County to Close for Repairs

STAUNTON – The Route 867 (North River Road) bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County will be closed to traffic for up to a week beginning Thursday night, July 30, as crews make repairs related to a vehicle strike that occurred last fall.

During the closure, motorists will detour as follows:

Eastbound motorists will go north on Route 11, east on Route 257/682 (Friedens Church Road) and south on Route 867 (North River Road).

Westbound traffic will go north on Route 867, west on Route 682/257 (Friedens Church Road) and south on Route 11.

Motorists also should expect overnight single-lane closures on I-81 near mile marker 239.5 beginning Monday night, July 27, as initial work begins on bridge beam repairs.

Looking ahead, similar repairs are planned for the Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) overpass near I-81 mile marker 241.5 in early August.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.