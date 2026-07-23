Richmond District Traffic Alert: A section of Falstone Road to close in Chesterfield County for pipe replacement

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of Route 2319 (Falstone Road) between Route 2320 (Bonnie Brae Road) and Route 2320 (Southmoor Road) in Chesterfield County for a pipe replacement project. Weather permitting, work will be daily Tuesday-Thursday, July 28-30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents will be able to access their properties.

Detour as follows:

Northbound Traffic : Travel north on Southmoor Road, west on Route 2321 (Marquetta Road), and south on Bonnie Brae Road back to Falstone Road

Southbound Traffic : Travel south on Bonnie Brae Road, east on Marquetta Road, and south on Southmoor Road back to Falstone Road

For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated traffic information is available on 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov and on the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices.