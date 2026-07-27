Toronto Jazz Trumpeter Mike Field Releases New "Traffic Police" Music Video Ahead of August 5 Hometown Concert

Mike Field - Jazz Trumpeter & Composer

Upbeat original from Nashland, filmed in Toronto's Canary District, launches ahead of Reid's Distillery performance.

Everything came together perfectly—the weather was great, the band was sharp, and the team brought the song to life right in my neighbourhood.” — Mike Field, Jazz Trumpeter & Composer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto jazz trumpeter, guitarist, vocalist, and composer Mike Field has released the official music video for "Traffic Police," the latest track from his acclaimed album Nashland. The release arrives just ahead of Field's upcoming hometown concert at Reid's Distillery on Wednesday, August 5.

Nashland features seven original compositions inspired by the timeless feel of classic jazz standards while showcasing Field's melodic writing, energetic improvisation, and dynamic quintet.

Filmed in Toronto's vibrant Canary District, the "Traffic Police" video highlights the neighbourhood's striking public art installations and the recently opened Biidaasige Park, blending modern cityscapes with the high-energy pulse of Field's music. The video was directed and produced by Nick Appleton of Apple Orchard Productions Inc.

"Working with Apple Orchard Productions was a fantastic experience," says Field. "The weather was perfect, the band was on fire, and the Canary District gave us an incredible backdrop for the video. We were excited to showcase one of Toronto's newest and most beautiful neighbourhoods."

The video features Field alongside an outstanding ensemble including Paul Metcalfe (tenor saxophone), Lindsay Clark (piano), Russ Boswell (upright bass), and Jackson Haynes (drums).

WATCH THE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clFuMnEJH90

EXPERIENCE THE MUSIC LIVE

Following the video release, Mike Field and his quintet will perform a special hometown concert at Reid's Distillery on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, beginning at 8:00 PM.

VENUE

Reid's Distillery

32 Logan Avenue

Toronto, ON M4M 2M8

FEATURING

Mike Field — trumpet, guitar & vocals

Paul Metcalfe — tenor saxophone

Scott Metcalfe — piano

Russ Boswell — upright bass

Jackson Haynes — drums

TICKETS & RESERVATIONS

https://www.exploretock.com/reidsdistilleryinc/event/611408/mike-field-reids-concert-series

LOOKING AHEAD

Earlier this year, Field represented Canada at jazzahead! in Germany before performing in Torino, Italy. Following his Toronto performance, he will continue preparing for an extensive tour of Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2027.

ABOUT MIKE FIELD

Mike Field is a Toronto-based jazz trumpeter, composer, guitarist, and vocalist whose original music has earned international recognition through awards, radio airplay, and performances across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. His latest album, Nashland, continues his tradition of writing memorable, upbeat original jazz compositions inspired by the enduring appeal of classic standards while showcasing a contemporary voice.

MEDIA RESOURCES

Watch the official "Bad Lessons" music video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HNqxPewAHAU

Watch Official Live Promo Reel 2026:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ew2ktjSKIio&t=8s

High-resolution photos, audio clips, and additional press materials:

https://mikefieldjazz.com/press

Mike Field – Traffic Police (Official Music Video)

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