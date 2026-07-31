Lorraine Bahman Releases Debut Poetry Collection 'Your Reflection Within Me'

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lorraine Bahman, poet, artist, and Consciousness Advisor, has released her debut poetry collection, Your Reflection Within Me: Whispers from the Soul's Hidden Places. The book is now available to readers.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Your Reflection Within Me brings together years of writing shaped by personal experience, emotional observation, and an ongoing interest in human psychology and consciousness. The collection moves through themes of love, loss, identity, self-awareness, awakening, and quiet transformation, tracing the kind of emotional shifts that happen gradually, often without a name attached to them.The book is structured across eight chapters, each representing a different stage of inner movement. From the opening chapter, "Unfold," through sections titled "The Infinite Tide of Love," "Embracing the Shadows," and "The Knower is Known," the progression reflects how awareness changes as a person moves through experience. The poems do not instruct. They offer moments of recognition instead.Each poem captures a point where something internal becomes visible. For many readers, the experience may be one of encountering their own emotions reflected back through language they may not have previously found for themselves.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀Rather than presenting a set of teachings or conclusions, the collection creates space for the reader to arrive at their own understanding. The writing draws from both Bahman's own life and from patterns she has observed across many lives. Because of that, the poems carry a kind of shared quality. A reader may come across a line and feel it was written about something they experienced privately, something they never quite said aloud. That sense of recognition is central to the book.The collection touches on the subtle awareness that exists beneath everyday thought, the emotional threads that connect people even across distance, and the stillness that sometimes reveals more than noise ever could. It reflects a gradual turning inward, a quiet shift from searching outside to finding something that was always present. In this way, the collection acts as both a mirror and a gentle guide for inner evolution, accompanying the reader along the inward journey toward greater self-awareness and awakening.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗟𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 is a poet, artist, and Consciousness Advisor whose work focuses on human awareness, emotional depth, and personal transformation. Her writing is shaped by years of observing emotional patterns, studying human behaviour, and reflecting on the psychological landscape that most people share but rarely discuss openly. She draws inspiration from meditation, nature, creativity, and the exploration of consciousness, influences that are reflected throughout both her work and her writing.While her lifelong interest in consciousness, psychology, human behaviour, meditation, and observation has shaped her perspective, her poetry is a personal creative expression that remains distinct from her professional role as a Consciousness Advisor. She captures experiences that are widely felt but rarely articulated, offering readers a sense of recognition alongside clarity."Poetry, for me, has always been a way of returning to something true. My hope is that these poems offer readers a quiet companion on their own journey of reflection, healing, and self-discovery, helping them reconnect with the wisdom that already exists within them," said Bahman.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗜𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗿The collection is written for adults who are drawn to introspection and emotional awareness. It resonates with readers who sense there is more beneath the surface of their daily experience and who are open to exploring that quietly. It is particularly relevant for those moving through personal change, grief, or a period of questioning, where familiar ways of understanding themselves may no longer feel complete. Throughout, the book serves as a quiet companion for readers navigating their own emotional, personal, and spiritual journeys.Readers interested in poetry, psychology, personal growth, consciousness, and self-reflection are likely to connect with the collection.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆Your Reflection Within Me is available now. Lorraine Bahman shares excerpts through her social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, where some poems have also been adapted into spoken and musical formats.

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