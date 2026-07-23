Home Sweet Home Remodeling Expands Luxury Kitchen Remodeling in Northeast Ohio

Fully Renovated Kitchen

Award-winning Ohio remodeler brings estate-level kitchen craftsmanship, custom cabinetry, and white-glove project management to Summit and Medina counties

Our clients aren't looking for a standard renovation. They're commissioning a kitchen that reflects the caliber of their home and the way their family lives” — Richard SirLouis, Owner

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Sweet Home Remodeling Expands Luxury Custom Kitchen Design Services for Northeast Ohio's Most Discerning HomeownersAward-winning Summit County remodeler brings estate-level kitchen craftsmanship, locally made custom cabinetry, in-house architecture, and white-glove project management to high-end homes across Summit and Medina countiesHome Sweet Home Remodeling, a multi-award-winning design-build firm serving Summit and Medina counties, today announced the expansion of its luxury custom kitchen design and remodeling services, created for homeowners who expect estate-level craftsmanship, architectural precision, and a fully managed, concierge-style renovation experience.As high-value homes across Northeast Ohio continue to appreciate, affluent homeowners are increasingly investing in signature kitchens as the centerpiece of their properties, spaces built for entertaining, multigenerational gatherings, and long-term value. Home Sweet Home Remodeling's expanded offering answers that demand with a fully integrated process that combines certified interior designers, in-house architectural expertise, and locally made custom cabinetry under one roof."Our clients aren't looking for a standard renovation. They're commissioning a kitchen that reflects the caliber of their home and the way their family lives," said Ric SirLouis, Owner of Home Sweet Home Remodeling. "From the first design consultation to the final walkthrough, every client receives a VIP experience: a dedicated team, a fixed-price quote with no surprises, and craftsmanship that stands up to the finest homes in Summit and Medina counties."The firm's luxury kitchen program includes:- Bespoke design and architecture: Custom floor plans, cabinetry, and interior design developed by a multidisciplinary in-house team, with complete interior design direction for clients who want it and a lighter touch for those who prefer to lead.- Locally crafted cabinetry, furniture, and wood accents: Furniture-grade custom cabinetry, one-of-a-kind furniture pieces, and architectural wood accents built by local Ohio craftsmen, with premium materials, finishes, and hardware selected to specification.- Fixed-price certainty: Transparent, fixed-price quotes that give homeowners complete confidence in their investment before construction begins.- White-glove project management: A single point of contact managing every trade, timeline, and detail from concept through completion, with services fully bonded and insured and backed by multi-year warranties, including up to 10 years on structural renovations.Family-owned and locally operated since 2008, Home Sweet Home Remodeling brings more than 30 years of experience to every project. The firm's work has earned multiple EnVision Awards, a Best of Houzz Design Award, and the Best of Houzz Service Award in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2026. This recognition reflects a sustained commitment to design excellence and client satisfaction.Homeowners in Summit, Medina, and surrounding counties considering a custom kitchen remodel are invited to schedule a private design consultation About Home Sweet Home RemodelingHome Sweet Home Remodeling is a family-owned, award-winning design-build firm specializing in custom kitchen design, bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovation, and residential interior design throughout Summit and Medina counties in Northeast Ohio. With over 30 years of experience, certified designers, in-house architectural expertise, and locally made custom cabinetry, the firm delivers a white-glove remodeling experience backed by fixed-price quotes, full bonding and insurance, and multi-year warranties, including up to 10 years on structural renovations. Learn more at https://homesweethome.co or visit the firm's project gallery at https://homesweethome.co/gallery/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.